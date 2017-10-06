"Dodger Dog" scores big at legend Lasorda's 90th birthday

As the Los Angeles Dodgers enter the post-season tonight against the Arizona Diamondbacks, I am still thinking about the night they clinched, two weeks ago exactly. There was a huge celebration down on the field of course, but an equally joyous party was happening two levels up in the owner’s box, where the venerable Dodger legend Tommy Lasorda was celebrating his 90th birthday amongst family, friends and plenty of former players.

But there was one special guest that all but stole the show, a genuine “Dodger Dog” who greeted Tommy with plenty of love and kisses. “Skipper,” a lovable black lab, was there thanks to the national organization called Canine Companions for Independence, who provide highly trained assistance dogs to kids and adults, free of charge. The organization’s dogs are bred in Santa Rosa (national headquarters) and raised by volunteers around the country for 14-18 months, before attending professional training for 6-9 months at one of six regional training centers. They are then paired with a child or adult who has typically waited up to two years for a service dog.

Karl Owens

Roxane Helstrom, the organization’s Development Director, Donor and Corporate Engagement representative, explained to me what brought Skipper to the party. “We were invited to Tommy’s birthday celebration by the Lasorda family, to whom we were introduced by our mutual friend, Cathleen Smith. The Lasordas have been supporters of Canine Companions for several years now, largely attributable to Cathleen, who had a Canine Companions puppy named in memory of their son, Tommy Lasorda, Jr. (nicknamed Spunky). Her thought was that Spunky’s memory would live on through the work of assistance dog Spunky, who was born in 2015. The Lasordas were kind enough to ask their party guests to make a donation to Canine Companions in lieu of birthday gifts to Tommy. A second service dog, “The Skipper,” has been named in Tommy Sr.’s honor and that’s why he attended Friday’s birthday celebration.”

Cathleen Smith, also attending the party, told me some more about the background of her relationship with the Lasorda family, and the organization. “I met Tommy Jr . In 1985 and was engaged six months later. I especially loved the closeness that he had with his family, and that was an the alluring quality that has endured to this day .He wanted to give his parents a grandchild desperately but unfortunately due to his illness that became an insurmountable task. Before he passed away he made me promise to create a legacy that would bring people hope and change their lives in a positive fashion. I was introduced to Canine Companions for Independence and have been supporting these remarkable dogs for 15 years . They are trained in 40 tasks and paired with the recipients at no charge. By doing this I have felt an immense peace .Tommy's wishes for hope , inclusion and a life changing mission have been fulfilled. To see the joy on the family's face is not only a home run. it’s priceless.”

Karl Owens

Lasorda’s daughter Laura beamed as she watched her dad greet Skipper. She told me afterwards, ”Cathy introduced me and my family to the organization. The work she has been involved in with them has touched our hearts because of the legacy she wanted to leave on my brother's behalf. She has worked tirelessly in the name of my brother. Because of her dedication, we were only happy to oblige and help, with open hearts. My dad loves dogs. Our family has never been without a dog as long as I can remember. Skipper is the birthday gift my father will never forget. My dad has a heart that is generous and loving and ready to help whoever asks. So what a perfect fit.”

For more information on this terrific organization, visit here.