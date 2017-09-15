Does Black Pain Matter?

The media often report baffling stats that reflect how African Americans and their Caucasian counterparts can sometimes view the same issues in our society so differently. Whether it’s Colin Kaepernick, Trayvon, OJ, or the more recent post Charlottesville Confederate symbols debate, it seems that the stark differences in perspective highlight the deep racial division we so conveniently prefer to assume is an “unfortunate” part of our societal past.

As politicians analyze the legal and moral intricacies of both sides of the Confederate imagery debate, I was shaken to my core by a recent radio interview I heard on WAOK’s Real Talk with Rashad Richey where the host took a call from Miss May, an elderly Black woman. While many of us are busy debating the theory, Miss May, in just a few short minutes, shared a vulnerable, personal account of what Confederate imagery means to her. More than that, she expressed how it makes her feel when she sees Confederate symbols even now……afraid. During the call, she said (among other things) that she still vividly remembers a time when…

- She couldn’t walk public streets without fear of dogs attacking her

- Black boys were being hung in the back of her apartment building

- Crosses were burned on her lawn where she lived with her grandmother

While she shared a riveting account of the pain she felt as a child living during a Confederate era, what was even more profound was she admitted the fear she feels to this day when she sees Confederate imagery. The host, Mr. Richey, was clearly moved by Miss May’s personal account and ended the interview by stating that when others ask him why he supports the removal of Confederate imagery, he will now simply respond, “Because it scares Miss May”.

Unfortunately, what so many in our society don’t fully realize is that in the African-American community, virtually all of us either are a Miss May or we know and love a Miss May. When I heard the interview, I couldn’t help but think of my grandfather. He was a well respected, educated Black man in Eastover, SC. who served as both a pastor and a principal. Because I knew he was so accomplished and highly regarded in the community, as a child I was always shocked when I would tell him about an encounter with someone, and he would almost always immediately ask, “Was he white or colored?” He asked with an obvious sense of anxiety and a tinge of fear as if he needed to brace himself and prepare to protect me just in case it was the former, not the latter. At some point I mentioned this to my mom, and she reminded me that having been born in the early 1900s, my grandfather had seen many horrific and painful things that I couldn’t relate to (thankfully). Her response confirmed that I sensed fear in his question because most likely there was.

Miss May’s call reminded me that our country’s racist history isn’t just about laws; it’s also about psychological trauma. And that trauma creates wounds the victim doesn’t even fully understand much less have the ability to clearly articulate to others. While each successive generation of African Americans has arguably had a less traumatic racial experience, not only do we all have older relatives who carry the pain in a way we cannot, but we also still have our own personal experiences to remind us that racism is not just a relic of the distant past. For me, I recall being a middle school child sitting towards the back of the school bus when a White student stood up after a large group of Black girls got off at a stop and screamed at the top of his lungs, “No More Niggers!!!!” While that wouldn’t be the last time a White person called me “Nigger”, I certainly never experienced what Miss May or my grandfather experienced. Even still, I have my own stories, my own hurt which is so much harder to work through and move beyond with physical manifestations on both public and private property lurking as a subtle reminder (in case I’m tempted to forget).

The truth is that when we reflect on the Confederate era, we’re not talking about many White people just not liking Black people. We’re talking about reflecting to a time when our own federal government did not consider Blacks as FULLY HUMAN (only deemed to be 3/5ths human to be exact)!!! If that perverse societal structure wouldn’t create generational trauma, I’m not sure what would. Virtually every African-American family has painful memories of that era, followed by Jim Crow, leading to the challenges of today.

Although race relations have improved dramatically over the years, as with any trauma, I suspect that fear and anxiety aren’t easily erased simply with the passage of new laws or the election of new leaders. Fighting to keep Confederate imagery simply pours salt into an already gaping wound for so many (of many races). There’s a reason why we don’t find divorce decrees or death certificates prominently displayed in people’s homes. They represent painful periods in their past and celebrating them certainly doesn’t advance the healing process.