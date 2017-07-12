Does Charles Manson Still Matter? Two Upcoming Hollywood Films Believe He Does

Well, look who’s popping back up into the news: Charles Manson, whom for many is the very embodiment of Evil itself.

For those who may have been living under a rock, Charles Manson was the leader of what became known as the Manson Family, a quasi-commune that arose in California in the late 1960s. Manson himself was found guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the deaths of seven people – most notably of then pregnant actress Sharon Tate. Currently, Manson is serving a life sentence at California State Prison in Corcoran.

www.People.com Forty-five years after Sharon Tate's murder by Charles Manson's followers, the 26-year-old actress graces the cover of People while inside her sister speaks out against the 'little creeps' who killed her.

Now 82 years of age, Manson has perhaps lost that seeming possessed look that has long captured, fascinated, and, yes, terrified popular culture. Yet, hold any old photo of him up to a score of random people and the vast majority will visibly shudder; tours are even given of the sites where he and/or the Family butchered and terrorized innocents so many summers ago.

This begs the question of why has Manson held, and continues to hold, our imaginations and interests captive? With respect to the victims of either man, why is it that Ted Bundy for example, whose killings took place over a longer span of time, and in larger numbers, evoke less fear from the public? Hold Bundy’s picture up to the same twenty people, and perhaps two in the crowd would recognize him in comparison with Charles Manson.

According to a recent article from The Hollywood Reporter, these murders, with a special focus on the identity and story of Sharon Tate, were just announced to be the subject matter behind Oscar winner Quentin Tarantino’s next film. A seeming departure for him, since Tarantino’s films have not focused on true events, one wonders about his, and ultimately Hollywood’s remaining fascination with Manson.

The fascination continues, according to a recent article from Variety, with another film that revolves around Manson. This film, currently titled THE GET, is being put together by newly launched production company Bohemia Group Originals (BGO). The film’s focus seems to be less on the “Manson murders” and more on the captivation of the man himself via the 1981 one-on-one interview that Manson gave to Emmy award winning late night talk show host Tom Snyder.

NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images NBC's The Tomorrow Show at the California Medical Facility, June 12, 1981.

The sole episode of Manson’s interview shot Snyder’s ratings up from around 6 Million to over 24 Million, something that was unheard of in Television during that time. Snyder had spent hours with the biggest celebrities, authors, musicians, etc., including an outstanding hour with the late John Lennon. But nothing glued eyes to the screen like Manson did - a monster, long caged away but never quite forgotten.

Speaking outside the political arena for a moment, it is interesting to note that Snyder’s show and this episode was executive produced and orchestrated by the late Roger Ailes who would go on to further change the shape of television during his time; a man who was even then known behind the scenes as, “the Nazi.”

The questions brought up by THE GET and its emphasis on, forgive the pun, Snyder and Ailes unrelenting focus on getting the story is a key component of the film’s structure. A story that one could argue was already told through the riveting book and film, Helter Skelter. Which, without a doubt brings into question what responsibility has the media had in not only creating the monster of Manson, but in perpetuating it?

“These real-life personalities are amazing roles and we cannot wait to see them on screen. The underlying story themes, with particular emphasis on hard-hitting journalism, could not be more timely,” said Bohemia Group Originals CEO Susan Ferris.

Perhaps most importantly of all, in this age of social media and instant influence, these films about Charles Manson asks us as a society, are we preparing the way for another Manson to appear and lead astray a whole new “family” to do their will, just by the power of suggestion in these troubled and complex times?

The media after all was a principle tool at the Manson trial. What are we to learn from this sordid tale of murder, drugs, and the power of influence? These two upcoming feature films about one such social influencer, Charles Manson, may provide more insight than any of us truly expect.