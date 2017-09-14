Does iPhone X Mark the Spot for "The Future," Or Something Else?

To someone who was at two of the three famous product launches in the intriguing if, ah, not entirely accurate Oscar-nominated, Aaron Sorkin-penned 'Steve Jobs', this week's launch of the 10th anniversary Apple iPhone was extraordinarily familiar.

Dylan and the Beatles? Check. Casually dressed, casually expressed yet increasingly urgent techie evangelism? Check. Exhortation of the latest and greatest devices as something much more than highly useful gadgets? Check. Earnest declaration that the future is once again busy being born with Apple? Pretty much, with the caveat that that Apple CEO Tim Cook -- who did not drop acid or drop out of Reed -- is not the Dylan curator that Apple co-founder Steve Jobs was, and has the good sense not to try to copy Jobs in quite everything.

Instead, Cook, who like all the on-stage presenters I watched during the event's live streaming from the elegantly futuristic new Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park, went by his first name, merely declared that the iPhone X is "the future."

Well, it certainly is in the future. A few months after the actual 10th anniversary of iPhone, the device is still nowhere near being available. Pre-orders start in late October. The first shipments are in early November.

And it certainly is the leading edge of Apple's future. An ultimate halo product, the first phone that costs a thousand bucks for its simplest version, the same as a MacBook Air, a full-fledged computer with an actual keyboard.

Apple has become heavily dependent, some would say dangerously so, on iPhone sales, more than 60 percent of its revenue most of the past few years, with the biggest dip below that level coming, well, in the most recent quarter.

Is iPhone X going to be the hit product Apple needs to keep its once unimaginable standing as the world's most financially valuable company?

Well, hardly anyone outside Apple has actually checked the thing out, but it certainly looks extraordinarily impressive in footage, photos, and coverage. (Though its highly touted facial recognition security embarrassingly failed in the public demo.)

But I have no doubt that iPhone X is an extremely superior product.

Apple made very innovative, good products when I was assistant to the chairman at Regis McKenna Inc. -- Apple's PR counsel for the first few decades of its existence and creator of the Apple logo -- in between Gary Hart's two presidential campaigns.

Today Apple makes great products, real marvels of high-quality, generally pleasing tech, albeit in colder (though quite elegant) style than its much more organic look in the '70s, '80s, and '90s. To stand outside an Apple Store emptied of people is to be struck by row upon row of monochromatic slates, all enclosed in a temple of glass and blonde wood emblazoned with that logo you've seen a million times, the apple now bleached of all its original rainbow hues.

Unfortunately, the color of the Apple logo is not all that has leached out of Apple.

Despite my many years of Mac use, which continues today, I've never used an iPhone. I was an early and longtime BlackBerry addict, finding the little physical keyboard highly useful. By the time that and a 24/7 blog produced serious burnout, Jobs had finally come out with the iPhone, only for me to discover that I could do some of my best and most complex work, and be much healthier in the bargain, with just a flip phone and a MacBook. The difference is perspective.

Now that I've learned the trick of actually turning off devices, I travel with a few Android devices in my pockets which collectively have far more battery life than an iPhone and cost a mere pittance in comparison.

The iPhone X is beautiful, a stunning highest-end iteration of mobile phone/computing features. Apple touts it for taking great selfies, enabling animojis, and for being equipped with augmented reality capabilities, to name several things I don't care about but which do enable a heightened experience of playing Pokemon Go, that millennial contagion which was one of the factors that told me Hillary Clinton was in very deep trouble.

It has a great screen and awesomely impressive processors, which I find more interesting. But in reality, it is just the latest and greatest product for relatively passive consumerists who can purchase a talisman of elite cachet for just a thousand dollars.

A ridiculous amount for a phone. For a small luxury computer that fits in many pockets, it's actually somewhat of a bargain. Too bad the screen is still too small for the virtual keyboard to be good for much more than Twitter and Facebook updates.

Back in the day, when I became acquainted with Steve Jobs -- I wrote a reminiscence of Jobs in 2011 and an in-depth review of 'Steve Jobs' in 2015 -- he picked up on the theme of the guy he replaced as head of the Macintosh Division.

He talked about "information appliances," computing devices that would be affordable and easy to use. The "democratization of information" was somewhere in there, too.

That is revolutionary stuff.

Jobs, and Apple, especially after he returned from his unfortunately well-deserved firing, have certainly led the way in making computers much easier to use, and elegant to boot. But the pricing has always been premium. With the iPhone X, that premium pricing turns to luxe pricing. What was it Dylan wrote? "Money doesn't talk, it screams," I believe.

It has fallen to others, most notably Google, to make the information appliance real (the free Android operating system enables cheap devices the world over) and provide not only access, via Google search, but actual vast troves of information and culture at low to no cost.

Google, for whatever Big Tech faults it has, is the revolutionary Silicon Valley company putting computers in the pockets of billions of people around the world, democratizing information and providing both data and serious communication tools to make the online experience deep and meaningful.

Apple? It's the tech world's design flagship, the maker of aspirational premium products whose most significant advances become ubiquitous in historically short order.

Facebook? Oh, let's keep this pleasant.

So, between the Tiffany Tech of Apple and the Kalashnikov Tech of Google, there is a positive information revolution coming out of Silicon Valley. It just doesn't have much to do with the cash-in cachet of thousand dollar-plus mobile phones.

But are we really better off?

Well, the new iPhone, at least from a marketing standpoint, seems in large part to be geared toward social media. Which I'm sure Jobs would acknowledge is one of the major factors contributing to the dumbing down of America. Hello, President Trump.

But social media, which celebrates the inane and the ADD, enables fake news and stove-piped "knowledge," and has helped turn the soundbite into the blipvert, is easy to trash.

I'm thinking more of a time with the other co-founder of Apple, Steve Wozniak. There would be no Apple without Woz, the talented Berkeley engineer who merely invented the first commercial personal computer, the Apple II, which powered Apple's rise in the '70s and '80s. A true mensch, he was an early and enthusiastic Gary Hart for President backer, down in the grassroots and willing to do anything at the drop of a hat. ("You need a helicopter? Okay!")

After Hart's near-miss 1984 presidential campaign, I set up a one-on-one breakfast between Woz and Hart at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco. Hart was now the presidential frontrunner for 1988.

Hugh Jackman, not incidentally, stars as Senator Hart in 'The Front Runner,’ a film now in production about the moment in which the mainstream media went tabloid and destroyed Hart's candidacy.

Hart and Woz were conferring animatedly about the senator's reform agenda when I went off to use the pay phone, these being the stone knives-and-bearskins days of technology. When I came back, things had taken a bit of a turn.

Wozniak, and remember that he was essentially the inventor of the personal computer and these were the exciting early days of the Macintosh, was arguing with Hart, saying that the tech revolution could be a big mistake because the truth was that humans were better off in pre-history before the invention of agriculture and other widespread tech. That humans were healthier and lived lives of greater variety and freedom in the hunter-gatherer days.

This, of course, was not exactly the agenda of our campaign. So I got things back on track by pointing out that Gary would be the president of a deeply flawed but still promising modernist society and that the role of shaman leader of the tribe was rather more in Jerry Brown's line. A little humor goes a long ways in politics.

But Woz certainly had a point. And it is essentially the same point that, nearly 30 years later, Israeli historian Yuval Harari makes in his acclaimed international best-seller, 'Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind.'

Perhaps something to keep in mind as you stare at the object in your palm ...