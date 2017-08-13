Does it matter if Jesus wasn't white? (and how love wins)

I will never forget watching Elizabeth Taylor star as Cleopatra on T.V. one weekend, while visiting my grandparents during college.

I casually remarked to my grandmother, as we watched the classic movie, that all of the actors in the film were white except for the ones portraying slaves. My Houston-born grandmother of British American (and, coincidentally, Confederate) descent balked at my assertion that although Egyptians may not be as dark skinned as people from other parts of Africa, they certainly aren't as light skinned as Liz Taylor.

"Love Wins" watercolor: Lauren Flake Watercolor by Lauren Flake, 2016

Does it matter if Jesus wasn’t white?

I pointed out that in that era, film studios almost always used Caucasian actors to portray characters of another ethnicity. I then dared to suggest that Jesus Christ was not white, and that's when the conversation became really heated.

My grandma, a longtime elementary school teacher in rural southeast Texas through the 1950’s, 60’s, and 70’s, revealed that she had taught her predominantly black students about a Bible passage she emphatically believed described God’s creation of black people, long after his creation of Adam and Eve.

As the conversation escalated into a full blown argument in her living room, my calm, kind, and Biblically studied grandfather piped up from the next room, saying, “That's not what it [the Bible] says,” but it didn't matter because I knew the damage had been done many years earlier with those precious children.

No matter your skin color or where you fall on the political spectrum or how you feel about Black Lives Matter, All Lives Matter, or the current removal of Confederate names and monuments across the South, if you are a follower of Jesus, then you belong to a global, multicultural, and multi-ethnic body of believers.

We all make God in our own image to some extent. Therefore, throughout churches in white America, we can expect to find depictions of Jesus as a white male of European descent. There's nothing particularly sinister about an, albeit, inaccurate, representation of Christ as Caucasian, until you start to see its implicit empowerment of hate groups like the Ku Klux Klan in a society that already elevates white males as leaders.

Beyond white European Jesus, though, if our personal collection of friends and neighbors, and more specifically, our local church, reflects one segment of our politically and ethnically polarized nation instead of a Biblical vision of heaven, then we have a problem. God is so much bigger and better than our sanitized, compartmentalized version of Christianity where we live and worship in community with people who look, talk, and think primarily the same way we do.

Division is a product of sin.

Some would argue that this fragmentation into cultural, ethnic, and socioeconomic factions is only natural, but, ultimately, division of Christ followers is purely the product of sin. The consequences of slavery and segregation in this nation and beyond and of pride, prejudice, and unforgiveness have driven enduring wedges between people groups who might be surprised to learn that they are actually more alike than they are different in terms of priorities, goals, hopes, and dreams.

“But now in Christ Jesus you who once were far off have been brought near by the blood of Christ. For he himself is our peace, who has made us both one and has broken down in his flesh the dividing wall of hostility by abolishing the law of commandments expressed in ordinances, that he might create in himself one new man in place of the two, so making peace, and might reconcile us both to God in one body through the cross, thereby killing the hostility. And he came and preached peace to you who were far off and peace to those who were near. For through him we both have access in one Spirit to the Father. So then you are no longer strangers and aliens, but you are fellow citizens with the saints and members of the household of God.” (Ephesians 2:13-19 ESV)

We all know that Martin Luther King, Jr. dreamed of a day when his children would “not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.” As a child, I thought his words meant that we were to ignore differences in race and ethnicity, or to be “colorblind.” I now understand that it is far more loving to celebrate our differences than to ignore them.

How love wins...

In fact, I believe this is what “love wins” actually means.

We embrace our differences, while we simultaneously hold tension and speak truth. We celebrate our diverse ethnicities and cultures and backgrounds, but we also realize that we are united because our identity and worth are based solely on God’s love and sacrifice. He has adopted each of us as equal recipients of his grace, mercy, and inheritance, no matter our skin color, income level, education, denomination, gender, or region of birth.

In heaven, no one will be seen as superior or inferior, no one will be discriminated against, no one will enjoy more privilege or favor than another. All wrongs will be redeemed and reconciled, and all believers will be celebrated and united as God’s amazing creation.

“For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” (Romans 3:23 ESV)

This is not heaven.

The reality is that, despite our best efforts, there is no true equality until heaven.

We know that Earth is not our home, so we can and should do the kingdom work, the hard things, the right things, the just things, the humble and kind things, every single day. Yet we know that our work will not come to completion until our (non-white European) Jesus returns.

God has already promised us that his love and perfect harmony will prevail above every earthly division. He asks us to live in his peace, hope, and freedom--as much as it depends on us--until he comes.

And, if your church and community begins to look like this picture of heaven, then you, my friend, are doing it right: