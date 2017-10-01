Does Texting Between Parent and Child Undermine Independence?

It’s so commonplace and convenient now to text our kids while they are at school or out all day on the weekends. Then we know where they are, what they’re up to, and can plan our schedules accordingly if we wish. We think we are being helpful and available without having to phone them directly. It feels more indirect, so why does it bother us if we don’t hear back quickly?

How would it feel not to communicate so often? Not to hear every bit of our teen’s day? Would we feel left out, uninformed, worried about their whereabouts? What exactly do we want to know so much about?

Teenagers need to be able to plan their own lives within safe limits. They need to know we trust them and that they can even make mistakes. If we are constantly checking on them by texting are we depriving them of the ability to think for themselves, solve their own dilemmas, face conflicts, and confront social challenges? Are we depriving them by being so available?

What do we actually need to know by texting? What are the essentials and what is prying? Do we want to encourage them to depend on us too much and hear all their gossip? Where do we draw the line?

How about having this discussion with your teen? Learn about their views of texting. Are you and they so in the habit of this constant communication that they haven’t reflected on how it’s affecting their lives and your life, too?

Yes, your life, too! That’s the other side of the picture. When they are busy, aren’t you entitled to a life of your own? Don’t you want them to know you are an interesting person engaged in stuff outside the household? Is all this texting interfering with concentrating on your work and your social life?

All these questions need to be considered as you develop a parent-teen relationship that is healthy and vital. Teenage life is about independence and developing one’s own identity. Parents of teens are going through their own parental developmental stage as well—letting go!