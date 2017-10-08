Does the "Bobbi Kristina" Film Deserve our Attention?

Screenwriter, Rhonda Baraka Says Yes and Explains Why.

I covered Bobbi Kristina Brown extensively for the Source magazine from 2014 to 2015. At the time she seemed to be in an abusive relationship with her boyfriend Nick Gordon. She at times wrote cryptic tweets that were easy to decode. At other times she reached out to the twitterverse for companionship, friendship and advice about her music career that she seemed to be very serious about. Haunted by the shadows of trauma and mind prints of visually seeing her parents struggle with addiction, Bobbi Kristina later invited addiction into her own life as the friend who could quiet her demons and neutralize a pain she couldn’t escape. I’m not sure if she ever had a fair shot at life. She couldn’t recover from her mother’s death and she was too fragile to fight the monsters in her life. Her best friend, Alex Reid gave a little insight into Brown’s difficulties hinting around the fact that Nick Gordon was abusive towards the pint-sized singer with a large inheritance. The rumors of Gordon’s abuse and what Bobbi Kristina was actually dealing with in reality would later play out beyond the Atlanta news scene but in an ending that no one could have even predicted or imagined. When TV One first announced that they were producing a biopic on her life, I was surprised and wondered if it was too soon. It brought back memories of my year covering Bobbi Kristina.

During this time I was blindsided by how opposite her truth was in comparison to the media’s projection of her. I found her true story to be a tale of heartbreak, love, loss, and trauma. I found Bobbi Kristina to be a very vulnerable girl trying to cope and defiantly show the world that she too had talent and value outside of the shadows of her parents all while dealing with domestic violence in the most terrifying way. It was heavy. That year she had filed a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend Nick Gordon. I remember that the last article I wrote on Bobbi Kristina was centered on the investigation of Gordon in 2015 when the Brown family filed a wrongful death suit against him. Two years later, this July Gordon was arrested for domestic battery and false imprisonment of his current girlfriend. I shook my head when I read about that. Bobbi Kristina’s story even for me could only be handled and held with the type of delicacy associated with newborn babies fresh out of their mother’s womb. The media had not taken those precautions and I wondered if a TV network would.

“The last thing I wanted to do with Bobbi Kristina’s story is bring about further misunderstandings and a deeper sense of judgement. It’s quite the contrary. I want people to finally realize may be there’s more to this young woman than we know,” begins Screenwriter and Producer, Rhonda Baraka who is answering my very straight-with no chaser question about why she chose to write this biopic. “Why did you do this?” I ask. Baraka is an in-demand multi-dimensional writer who honed her craft to the point in which she was able to parlay bylines into television and film projects after graduating from writing articles and artists bios. Her plethora of credits include films that often break TV ratings records. Baraka is the woman behind Pastor Brown, Love Under New Management, and The Secret She Kept. She isn’t struggling for credits. She’s not drowning herself in coffee on late nights-- re-editing the editor’s copy and waiting for writing call-backs from networks. She’s not like the rest of us at this point in her life. Which brought me back to the question of why she signed up for the Bobbi Kristina project. “What motivated you?” I continued to question, as if this was a “Law and Order” case but I deeply needed to understand her why. Although the film starred the very brilliant Vivica Fox, Demetria McKinney and Joy Rovaris, Baraka to me is the most vital piece of this conversation. She is the writer therefore this is her conception.

“Well there is a lot about Bobbi Kristina that has yet to be fairly captured,” Baraka says. “For me just to see what she went through and connecting with her story in order to capture some kind of understanding with empathy was paramount to me. I veered away from anything that could cause more misunderstanding of who Bobbi Kristina was,” explained Baraka.

Bobbi Kristina lived a tumultuous life. As I wrote about her in 2014 I found that she seemed to be somewhat overwhelmed with a sense of grief and her struggle to navigate through a life that she was forced to coexist in without the unconditional love of her mother--- something that she had become accustomed to. Her mother, the legendary Whitney Houston passed away on February 11th 2012. Whitney was found submerged in a bathtub in a Beverly Hills hotel during Grammy week just three days before Valentine’s Day. Whitney seemed to exit the world chasing an imagination of love that evasively eluded her her entire life. The woman who defined every breathing element of love through her astonishing powerhouse vocals ironically could not capture the love she searched for. For Whitney, her daughter was the closest living embodiment of the love she helplessly craved. Bobbi Christina was the one love that she had found to accommodate all the warmth and care that she had to offer. “I love her so much,” she said in the reality show “Being Bobby Brown.” “I love her so so so very much she would often say, at times breaking into tears as she tried to articulate the immeasurable and massive love she encompassed within her soul for Bobbi Christina. Bobbi Christina was the one element in Whitney’s life that seemed to be very sacred to her. Even in her deepest struggles with addiction it was clear she protected her only child like a lioness guarding her cub. When Whitney passed away what left with her was a sense of security for her daughter. So many things disappeared from Bobbi Christina’s life. She was no longer carefully guarded and shielded from the public, press or media. She no longer had her mother or her mother’s staff to protect her from a callous world filled with vultures ready to shred her to pieces for fame, wealth and a story.

Months after Whitney’s passing Bobbi Christina was already forced to appear on a reality show produced by her aunt, Pat Houston. Her insecurities and problems were magnified through the lens as her struggle with addiction and peace was captured on the series. Her estranged relationship with her father and her quest to manifest her own talents while battling to find her voice and identity visibly played out on TV for millions of people to consume and devour. And boy did they devour it all. To me what was lost in the series was Bobbi Christina’s true story and voice. The offspring of the reality show and the media’s obsession with Whitney’s daughter reproduced seeds of judgement deeply planted into people’s mind. To me it seemed as if Bobbi Christina was trying to make sense of a world that wasn’t as receptive and compassionate to her as it could have been.

As a mother and someone who has grappled with remnants of loss herself, Baraka wanted to translate Bobbi Kristina’s thoughts , desires and experiences into something that presented her in a true light free of judgement. “When we’re on the outside looking in its very easy to judge and think you understand a person or think that you can handle a situation very differently from how another individual does,” explained Baraka. “But you don’t know. Bobbi Kristina was a sweet soul and she was very loving. She was a good friend to her friends. She was respectful and mature. She had an old soul about her in the way she communicated and processed things. I found this to be very endearing. She struggled with some things for sure and even these things came from a valid place. In all she was like many young girls who struggle with insecurities and question their value. Her story does deserve to be told,” Baraka said.

The process of telling Bobbi Kristina’s story has not come without an array of criticism. From the beginning, the film has been immersed in controversy-making it a hot topic on social media and in the press. On Friday it was announced that her father, Bobby Brown had lost his lawsuit against TV One that would have prevented the film from airing and Instagram went wild with the Shade Room roomates and other blogs dragging the network for going through with airing the biopic. After the damage that Lifetime did with Black biopics that consistently came across as mildly rushed, poorly researched with a side of terrible casting to go, the people and delegation of Black twitter have been very meticulous and vocal about their criticism as it involves Black biopics. If they could have created an amendment to end production of all Black biopics created without passion and in the hands of those outside of the culture they would fight to pass this legislation today. After researching the matter and conducting interviews, I discovered that an overwhelming majority of people with criticism do in fact believe this is a Lifetime project and not TV One. “They already messed up Aaliyah and the Whitney biopic so why do another?” said one D.C member of the Twitter delegation. “I wouldn’t dare touch this project,” tweeted a former Ebony magazine writer.

Joy Rovaris who plays Bobbi Kristina understands people’s reservations but echoes Baraka’s point saying,” “It’s a very delicate situation and I also approached this project with the intent that people could finally understand who Bobbi Kristina truly was. Because of my love for Whitney Houston I was already very protective of their legacy and once I got the script I realized this story was amazing. I was thinking… I have the opportunity to share the story of Whitney’s favorite person in the world and shed some light on her true character with all her layers not just what we saw in tabloids. This was exciting to me,” said Rovaris. Rovaris worked with Bobbi Kristina’s closest friends who navigated her through the process and says it was an emotional whirlwind but the best role she has ever had. “I do feel like Bobbi Kristina’s story is finally being told through this film,”Rovaris said.

Baraka and Rovaris do have valid points. A skewed perception of who Bobbi Kristina was has been the theme played out in the media. Most of the time it has only centered around her struggle with addiction. Maybe this is precisely what Baraka is trying to distinguish and avoid by writing a complete story. I haven’t seen the film yet so I don’t know but as a writer who connected with Bobbi Kristina’s story and actually cared about her well-being and the abuse she privately endured, I understand the importance of her story and how it impacted me and can impact young girls and women going through the same thing and questioning if their best is enough. The strange irony about all of this is as journalists and bloggers we’ve all written pieces about Bobbi Kristina’s story. Around her birthday and anniversary many of us are commissioned by editors to tell her story and we have. Baraka’s choice of medium isn’t an article, essay or blog, hers is through film. But Is it any different than what we are doing and continue to do? Have we really heard Bobbi Kristina’s story beyond headlines and our own articles? Maybe not.