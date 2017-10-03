Does the US Like Its Guns and Its Grief?

In the wake of this most recent mass shooting in #Vegas, are the president of the United States, its people and the NRA, still prepared to say,

"Guns don't kill people.

There is no need for control to keep guns out of the hands of lunatics and people bent on violence.

There are no domestic terrorists.

It's the Mexicans, Muslims and immigrants who are threats to the US and its citizens.

There is only a problem with Black on Black violence in the US.

The Second Amendment is a fundamental right and freedom which keeps us safe and we need to protect it.

Etc Etc."

It is heartbreaking to see the frequency with which such mass shootings occur in the US and the rush of the usual suspects to support continued uncontrolled and unfettered access by private citizens to weapons, which have only one purpose, to cause harm and death.

Even more heartbreaking, are the "genuine" statements of shock, claims of loss, use of the words, "horror"," shocking", "tragedy" and the outpouring of grief and pain, every time this happens; until the next time. Are we just doing the same thing over and over, but somehow expecting change or a halt to the violence?

Will there be any description of these people who do mass shootings, who incidentally, are predominantly White, as "sons of bitches"? Will there be any perception or suggestion that these gun toters and shooters are abusing or misinterpreting, a constitutional right?

When you read the Second Amendment, the language makes it clear that the freedom of access to weapons relates to the protection of the state (in times of conflict), not for private citizens to own personal arsenals. "A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed." It relates to the mounting of a militia to protect the country at a time when there was no national standing army, paramilitary or federal security and armed services to carry out that function. The Second Amendment has been hijacked by the gun lobby to the detriment of the country.

In other countries where there is no freedom of access to guns or assault weapons in particular, there are no mass shootings of this sort, but such shootings are routine in the US where there is freedom of access. Does this escape the attention of citizens and leaders?

When will this country wake up and say #GunControlNow ?