Does Trump Have Blind Values or is He Value Blind?

Throughout his campaign for President, Candidate Trump repeatedly used the term “Radical Islamist Terrorists.” In line with the Republican Party, he claimed that it was important to call evil by its name, by what it stands for. He repeatedly said that his highest priority is to keep Americans safe. This is how he justified his proposed travel ban. He repeatedly said that he wants to keep our country safe. That is how he justified his wish to bring back “extreme interrogation.” So President Trump’s values, as stated by him are, first and foremost, to keep America and Americans safe and secure. We must keep threats to our country out and we must severely prosecute those who represent such threats. As part of this value, we must denounce those who threaten America by name and in the strongest possible terms. We must not dance around these issues for political purposes. And we don’t wait until all the ducks are in a row so as to spare the sensibilities of those who might be hurt by such accusations. When the French suffered a shooting and bombing attack, Trump termed it terrorism before the French government determined that it was carried out by terrorists who supported ISIS ‘s perverted version of Islam. Never mind that mainstream Islam condemns these acts and abhors them. Never mind that the vast majority of Muslims feel the same way. So the President has been crystal clear. Except…

If said terrorism or threat to Americans comes from neo-Nazis, the KKK, White Supremacists, or any group that wishes to further their perverted vision of America and of Christianity, it is a different story. Then President Trump does not call them by name. Then he does not invoke the safety of America and Americans as justification for extreme measures.

Recently, we suffered the tragedy in Charlottesville. It began as a demonstration by vile hate groups and a counterdemonstration by groups opposing them. It ended with the killing of a counterdemonstrator and the injury of many others. The alleged perpetrator was a member or supporter of White Supremacist thinking who marched that day. This kind of murderous hate is anathema to America and its values. The security of this country is in danger from groups that support and act on such hate. They have been and probably still are the subject of investigation by Federal agencies for exactly that reason. So the President, in line with his strongly held values, would be expected to immediately denounce these acts, call for extreme punishment of the perpetrator(s), and demand the destruction of the evil organizations supporting them. And call them out by name.

Here is what the President did instead. At a press briefing, he began by praising his accomplishments vis a vis the economy and veterans. Only then did he condemn “this egregious display of hatred, bigotry, and violence, on many sides.” He repeated “on many sides” in case we missed the point. He then praised his accomplishments again, mentioned the events in Charlottesville again, and ended by speaking of his strong support of veterans. No mention of terrorism. No mention of terrible retribution to be visited on those responsible. No calling out of those responsible by name. This was so egregious that condemnation was universal, immediate and strong, even from his own party. The response of the White House? Silence for two days.

Finally, the President read a statement abhorring these malignant groups. He used a teleprompter. None of his famous off the cuff remarks. No repeated phrases for emphasis. Clearly this was a reaction to the realization that this was not going away. And it was seen as such by these evil hate groups. Just read their responses to the speech. And he still would not call them terrorists. Yes, he named them (finally) but did not characterize them or their actions as terrorist, as did his own Justice Department. In fact, he later blamed the media for making him look bad. No further mention of Charlottesville. No further condemnation of these hate groups. No more of his signature doubling down.

Why? Apparently, our President does not see these groups as a threat to our country and its citizens. He only acts against them when pressured and does so resentfully. His past behaviors vis a vis these groups and his unwillingness to confront, let alone discuss, the discrimination and crimes perpetrated against the specific victims of these groups, past and present, reveal, at best, a blindness to what this is. At worst, it reveals a mindset that has some sympathy towards or, at least, some ambivalence concerning them.