Does Urban Gentrification Bring Destruction or Desirable Investment?

Do you consider gentrification a positive or negative influence on a community? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Richard Florida, University Professor, Co-founder of The Atlantic’s CityLab, on Quora:

Do you consider gentrification a positive or negative influence on a community?

In a word, both. Gentrification is a hot button, emotional term and we have to unpack it and look at it as objectively as possible. Generally, gentrification describes a process in which a neighborhood gains wealth and sees its population become more affluent, whiter, and younger. It has been happening for decades, and for just as long, people have been worrying about the harm it can do to neighborhoods and cities.

Here is what we know:

Gentrification is a recent phenomenon, having accelerated greatly since the year 2000.

The back-to-the-city movement has been overwhelmingly driven by affluent and highly educated white people. As these more advantaged types have come in, lower-income, less educated racial minorities have moved out—or been pushed out—of these areas, mainly as a result of rising housing prices.

Gentrification tends to be concentrated in super star cities like New York, London, Paris, Boston, and San Francisco, and be less of a problem in smaller cities.

Gentrification does not typically hurt people by directly displacing them. Its harmful effects occur as housing prices rise.

The back-to-the-city movement has accelerated gentrification’s pace, but as of yet, it has mainly affected the rather exclusive club of superstar cities and tech hubs. A large body of research finds that relatively few people are directly displaced by gentrification; the bigger problem lies in the way the back-to-the-city movement has driven up urban housing prices in these cities across the board, with the burden falling most heavily on the poor and disadvantaged. Ultimately, the media’s obsession with gentrification deflects attention from the far more serious problems of chronic and concentrated urban poverty.

Rather than kneejerk resistance to change or attacks on new urbanites, a more appropriate response to rising housing prices is assisting those who are most vulnerable. It doesn’t make sense to discourage investment in cities and urban neighborhoods, especially in places that desperately need it. Urban policy exists not to try to stop the market forces that are leading to the economic revitalization of certain urban areas, but to improve the housing options, economic opportunities, and neighborhood conditions of those who are being left behind.