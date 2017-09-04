Does US media distort more? | The Knife Media

(The Knife Media) Our analysis of how the media covered North Korea’s hydrogen bomb test sparked our curiosity. The Korea Herald and The Korea Times earned the highest ratings in our analysis, with 56 and 51 percent respectively, while The New York Times and The Washington Post earned the lowest (36 and 33 percent). The latter are two of the most reputable news organizations in the U.S. Why was there more distortion in their coverage? Could this represent a general trend in media?

We looked at all our analyses for the past month (from Aug. 2 to Sept. 2). We compared the average ratings for the Times and the Post to the average for the non-U.S. outlets we covered (including BBC, Reuters, AFP, Al Jazeera, The Guardian and Xinhua). Here’s what we found:

The Times and the Post rated lower for North Korea coverage and all the other stories we analyzed. Granted, our sample is limited (we included 12 stories for North Korea coverage and 19 stories for the “other news” category). So we can’t say this is indicative of an overall trend. But the results are consistent within the sample.

As to why there was more distortion in the U.S. outlets, this story on North Korea is a good place to start. Here’s some of what earned the two Korean outlets higher scores:

1. A cleaner lead

The Korean papers start by simply stating the facts, while the U.S. papers bring in drama and opinion. The Korea Times, for example, doesn’t include opinion until the sixth paragraph, and the Herald until the 16th. Ideally, reporters wouldn’t insert their own opinions at all without acknowledging it, but in this case, leading only with the facts helps us assess the news with greater objectivity.

2. Sticking to the data

The Korean outlets acknowledged the launch and its potential effects, but didn’t speculate on future outcomes in dramatic terms, like the Times and the Post did, which explains the latter outlets’ higher spin ratings. For instance, the Post wrote, “But Sunday’s blast — North Korea’s sixth nuclear test but the first since Trump took office — could escalate those tensions to a new level.” Combining the notion of “escalating tensions” with a vague, open-ended “new level” may frighten or alarm, but it doesn’t do much to inform.

3. It’s not all about Trump

While the U.S. has played a role in the Korean conflict for decades, and Kim Jong-un and his predecessor have made direct threats against the U.S., the conflict is at South Korea’s doorstep. The Korean papers report on South Korea’s response to the test, as well as that of its immediate neighbors, namely Japan and China.

The U.S. outlets, on the other hand, center on President Trump’s role in the conflict and what this latest test could mean for the U.S. They don’t explore the potential impact in Asia as much. Consider The New York Times’ lead sentence, “North Korea carried out its sixth and most powerful nuclear test in an extraordinary show of defiance against President Trump on Sunday, saying it had detonated a hydrogen bomb that could be mounted on an intercontinental ballistic missile.” Where’s South Korea in all this? It’s in there, but later.

It’s not necessarily problematic for news outlets to focus on the impact a story could have in their home country — it’s common, in fact. But they can run the risk of giving disproportionate emphasis and slanting their coverage. In this case, the Times and the Post make it seem like North Korea is more of a threat to the U.S. than to South Korea and Japan. Is that true?

Again, this is one case study, and it only includes a small sample of news coverage; we’ll need more to see if it does indicate a general trend. But what does it mean about U.S. journalism that at least in this case, two of the most influential papers distorted information more than outlets from other parts of the world?

Written by Ivy Nevares

Edited by Jens Erik Gould