Does Virginia Do Enough to Protect Women?

A recent article in our local paper asked the question, “Does Virginia do enough to protect domestic violence survivors?”. Clearly, the answer is no, but it’s not for lack of trying by political leaders offering common sense solutions.

One of those remedies, a gun violence protective order, or GVPO, has been introduced in the General Assembly the last two years. In more cases than not, an abuser has a firearm and law enforcement is powerless to intervene. Statistics (real, not fake) show that abused women are five times more likely to be killed by their abuser if the abuser has access to a firearm. A GVPO would enable law enforcement to remove any firearms from someone against whom a protective order has been issued. For example, if “Aunt Betty” calls the 911 and tells them “Uncle Joe” is acting strange and she is afraid that he may hurt her or himself or both, law enforcement could do something to prevent violence instead of just hoping nothing bad happens.

That sounds like common sense doesn’t it? Remove weapons from a dangerous situation. But bills that would save lives have been defeated by Virginia legislators Bill Stanley, Jill Vogel, and the rest of the gun lobby enablers. Stanley’s response to the article was typically pathetic. Bill and Jill’s solution to domestic violence is to encourage already terrified women who are victims of abuse to go out and buy guns. I know we live in a country where many people are fact averse, but real studies, not the ones manufactured by the NRA, show that adding more guns to the mix makes things less safe. Facts be damned, Bill and Jill are going to promote their dangerous ideas as long as they keep getting those fat checks from the NRA. And people, mostly women, are going to keep dying.

The same party that introduced legislation a few years back to allow individuals to purchase bazookas, hand grenades, and heavy machine guns will be back in January doing their part to sell more guns. In contrast, Democrats will present bills for universal background checks, closing gun show loopholes, and the aforementioned GVPO. These ideas are even backed by the overwhelming majority of responsible gun owners.