Does your business need some super strength?

A client was in stiff competition for a large corporate gig and we know how nerve wracking that can be. He made his pitch. And, to his surprise, he was successful.

What separated him from the pack of contenders? Bravely, he asked the decision maker why they had chosen him. Simple: he had a visual representation of his service clearly showing them the steps he was going to take them through to get to the desired outcome.

It seems so ridiculous, right? One little picture that we whipped up over a Facebook chat one day helped him land a big corporate client.

why does systemising and visually representing your intellectual property give you such an edge?

VISUAL MODELS DEMONSTRATE AUTHORITY

If you struggle with proving yourself to potential clients or even getting new clients, I guarantee you that having a model will make you about 10 times more trusted. It shows your potential clients that what you’re offering is real and tangible.

I like to joke that if you can make it into a picture, it must be real. It goes from being a tangled mess of words to an ordered and structured diagram. It instantly feels like it lowers the risk of your proposition.

When my clients systemise what they know, it feels like they are gaining superpowers to leverage their time and their expertise. Visual models make your method/work/process easy to understand. And therefore grants you a level of authority.

WHY ARE VISUAL MODELS SO IMPORTANT FOR LEVERAGE?

When you are forced to take all of your spaghetti-like tangle of expertise out of your head, and distill it into something visually clear and simple, it helps you to be more clear about your approach and allows you to formalise it. It becomes much easier to be seen as an authority on that topic.

This is especially true when you’re approaching potential clients. Potential clients often need to trust that you know your stuff. Being able to show them a visual model is a way to shortcut that process.

So, for my clients, the infographics they create are representations of their core frameworks and methodologies. These infographics help them to communicate their intellectual property to their potential clients and give them a massive edge over their competitors.

VISUAL MODELS CAN TAKE SOMETHING YOU KNOW AND TRANSFORM IT INTO SOMETHING YOU ARE KNOWN FOR

With my 7 Stages of Course Creation infographic, I’ve taken everything I know about course creation and distilled it down to the basic components. You can clearly and succinctly see the progression and structure of my course at a quick glance.

Renee Hasseldine

So rather than being the person “who knows a lot about courses”, I’m the person who has a 7 Stage Process to get you to a completed course. I can quickly demonstrate my expertise with an infographic.

Just like my client pitching to the corporate organisation, it was the power of his infographic that made him the preferred man for the job.

ARE YOU READY TO CLAIM YOUR SUPERPOWERS?

So there you have it. Visual models aren’t just fun and cool (well, I think so) – they are incredibly powerful key pieces of intellectual property that grant you superpowers.