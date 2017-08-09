Does your small business need a tune-up?

When your clothes start fitting tight, you get concerned about your weight, Right? You start trying to eat better. You typically stop eating out as much, cook more at home and cut down on the donuts. I must admit my son and I have a serious sweet tooth at times, but the struggle to lose weight is real. You can ramp up your workouts, but how do you keep yourself from backsliding into old bad habits? It's important for all of us to take a long hard look at our businesses in the same way we look at our personal routines when we notice that we are picking up a little weight. Is your business in need of a tune-up? Is your cash flow out of control? Is your lead generation process non-existing? Are you still pulling together your records for your taxes? Are you tired of skipping paychecks?

As entrepreneurs, we can get so caught up in the grind to survive, that we forget to do our routine maintenance. Benjamin Franklin America’s first mega entrepreneur, famously advised Philadelphians in 1736 that “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” Clearly, preventing fires is better than fighting them, but to what extent can we protect ourselves from fighting fires in our businesses? When is the last time you invested in yourself to grow your business?

It’s hard to fix your business, by yourself. That’s why I started the Reinvention Weekend Conference. I wanted to create a way for business owners to get a quick boost of knowledge to grow their businesses in a safe environment. Imagine how awesome you will feel when you are in a room of with like-minded entrepreneurs and small business experts who will help you figure out a better way to do things. Isolation is the enemy of entrepreneurship. You need to be around other people going through it too, and a team of coaches who will lead the way forward based on their proven success. I created the Melinda F. Emerson Foundation to host this annual conference on my birthday five years ago.

All of our guest speakers and business experts donate their time to coach our attendees. This years two-day event is Oct 6-7, 2017 in Washington, DC. Reinvention Weekend kicks off Friday afternoon, and then we go all day Saturday until 5pm. It’s not your entire weekend, but it is enough to move the needle in your business .Each presented is powerful and impactful. This year’s guest speakers include; Veteran business expert Barry Moltz, Digital marketing expert Trevor Otts, Operations guru Ellen Rohr, Chef Phillip Ashley, award winning chocolatier and branding expert, Accounting and tax guru Dawn Brolin, CPA Content marketing expert Joan Wilson, and so much more.

Each attendee will participate in a 90-minute mastermind session with our business experts. This is my gift to you. It’s not a big pitch fest. It’s an affordable way for you to get access to the nation’s top small business experts, and get what you need to get to boost your business. This year, we have a special gift for all attendees. We’ve scored a block of tickets to the National Museum of African American History and Culture on Oct 8th, so come to DC and make a weekend of it.

There are lots of conferences that you could attend this fall, but we are giving actionable advice from the stage so you can go home and make real changes in your business. I want you to live your dream life as an entrepreneur. This is a must do event. Don’t miss Reinvention Weekend 2017. I want you to be a big success.