A Real Dog Alarm Clock Is What You Need To Wake Up From 2016

These pouncing pooches issue the cutest wakeup calls.

01/02/2017 04:58 pm ET
If you’re still sleeping off 2016 and the New Year’s celebration that said good riddance to it, you need to be awakened with love from a devoted companion.

That’s right, a dog.

Sure, pooches can sometimes be overly enthusiastic alarm clocks ...

 ... but they sure beat a robot slap to the head.

Watch the compilation above. 

