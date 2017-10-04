When getting a smooch from Mochi, tissues might be needed to sop up what could be an extra slobbery kiss.

The fluffy St. Bernard was recently named the Guinness World Record holder for the longest dog’s tongue. Her tongue measures an impressive 7.31 inches “from snout to tip.”

An 8-year-old rescue, Mochi lives with her adopted parents, Carla and Craig Rickert, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Carla said Mochi had brought “a lot of joy to our lives” since they adopted her about six years ago.

“She’s a comic relief to us,” Carla said in a video created by Guinness World Records. “She’s very funny.”

Watch as Mochi slurps up her favorite food: Peanut butter.