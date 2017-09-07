The forest of Galata is mesmerising during Winter when caramel leaves start to fall. The picture is presented upside down, as the water reflect the beautiful colours of the sunset making the lake look like the sky, thus creating an illusion!

Doksasmeni lake is mainly used for agricultural purposes such as watering. Due to climate change the total rainfall in Cyprus has been reduced tremendously in the past years, thus man made, concrete lakes had to be built.

Author: Nicholas Mouros (Cyprus)

Nicholas Mouros (in striped shirt)