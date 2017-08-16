Drop Everything, Dolly Parton Is Releasing A Children's Album

Legendary country musician, beloved icon and child literacy advocate Dolly Parton announced Tuesday that she’ll be releasing the first children’s album in her 50-year career, entitled “I Believe In You.”

“My first album was released 50 years ago and it’s been an amazing 50 years since then. I am very excited that now I’m coming out with my first children’s album in all of those 50 years,” Parton said in a press release. “I’m proudest of all that all of the proceeds from this CD will go to the Imagination Library.”

The Imagination Library is Parton’s charity that first began in her hometown of Sevierville, Tennessee. Parents of children under 5 in participating communities can register to receive a free, hand-selected book each month.

“It’s been 20 years since the Imagination Library was launched. We’ve seen 100 million books get into the hands of children and hopefully there will be many more,” she said.

Dolly Records/RCA Nashville Parton revealed the cover of her upcoming children's album, entitled "I Believe In You."

The album will be available digitally on September 29, and in stores on October 13 and all the songs are written and performed by Parton. The title track can be downloaded for free on the Imagination Library website.