A “dream team” of scientists and veterinary specialists has been assembling in a last-ditch effort to save the critically endangered vaquita ― the world’s smallest porpoise and rarest marine mammal.

With fewer than 60 of the species now left on the planet, the Mexican government launched the “risky” rescue mission last month. The aim is to capture — and hopefully conserve — as many vaquitas as possible.

This week, a skilled new addition to the capture team was announced. Dolphins have joined the fight to save the vaquita, the U.S. Navy confirmed.

Armed with their natural sonar abilities, bottlenose dolphins are excellent underwater detectives. Their ability to find targets in deep or murky water is said to be unmatched by existing technology. The Navy has used the animals to conduct underwater searches for decades; military dolphins are reportedly extremely adept at detecting underwater mines or enemy divers.

So it’s no wonder that conservationists have enlisted the dolphins’ help to save fellow aquatic mammals.

Jim Fallin of the U.S. Navy Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific told The Associated Press this week that the Navy, in collaboration with Mexican authorities, plans to deploy some of its trained dolphins to the Gulf of California ― the only place in the world where the vaquita lives.

The dolphins will be launched into the Gulf from a boat, Fallin said. If they find a vaquita, they will “signal that by surfacing and returning” to their handlers.

The ability of the Navy’s dolphins to track porpoises has already been proven, according to Mike Rothe, head of the Navy’s Marine Mammal Program. Last year, some of them were transported to San Francisco Bay to locate a group of porpoises, where they were able to “detect and report” the right target, Rothe told the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Roth said four Navy dolphins would be involved in the “large effort” to capture vaquitas this spring. “[It’s] going to involve an international group that’s going to have a lot of different boats, a lot of different ways” to look for the rare creature, he said. “There will probably be some aircraft, and there will definitely be some watercraft. We would be another capability searching for the vaquita.”