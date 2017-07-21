DON AND THE CON

The similarities between class action convicted murderer O.J. Simpson and Trump are simply astonishing.

Both men, now in their seventies, are women abusers. Certainly O.J. trumps Trump in that particular cate- gor y but Trump’s history of mistreating women is legendary thanks to the fact that he has bragged about it in public over and over again.

Both were cheered by their base to run. O.J. obliged them by running up and down the football fields and through airports while Trump, having run and won, now runs back and forth between the White House and More and More-a lago, while running off his mouth without a filter.

Which leads me to the fact that they both share sentences. O.J. served his, which made no sense, given that he was really doing time for a double homicide while Trump’s sentences never make an ounce of sense because there is never a coherent thought behind them.

Both share the word pardon. Yesterday O.J. asked and received a pardon from the parole board while the Washington Post reported that Trump was looking into the whether or not he could legally pardon his family, friends, comrades, aides or even himself. What Trump does not get, since he has zero knowledge of the law, is that a pardon is literally a legal admission of guilt.

Both blame everyone else for their problems. All O.J. had to do yesterday was at the very least, act humble and contrite, but being that he is and has always been a lousy actor, that kind of behavior has literally never been a part of his playbook. We saw glimpses of his barely containable rage and his voracious need to be right all the time, while claiming to be the victim. Sound familiar? Trump blames Hilary. Trump blames Obama. Trump blames Comey. Trump blames the press for mistreating him.

Both get away with murder. O.J. was the unlikely recipient of African American Victim of the Century when his Los Angeles murder trial jury, who were simply worn down by all the abuses their community had suffered for hundreds of years, almost by reflex, chose to ignore all the science and irrefutable evidence (some occasionally fell asleep during the presentation of the DNA portion of the trial) because Johnny Cochran, who was both immoral but certainly not stupid, fanned the flames of prejudice non-stop until the jury saw themselves in the whitest black man in America.

They were so blind and deaf that they actually ignored all the pictures of Nicole’s battered domestic violence photos. The fact that Ron and Nicole were not just murdered, but violently butchered in a fit of Othello like rage meant nothing.

Trump’s base is tossing him the exact same, well, free pass that O.J. has been tossed for his entire life with the same goal in mind.

The hardcore evidence of Trump’s blatant and painfully obvious collusion with members of Russia’s worst criminal element is completely meaningless to them, because they are treating Trump, O.J. celebrity style simply because they have decided, in their clueless, mangled brains, that Trump is the Great White Hope because he is a tough, outspoken rebel who is willing to stand up and take on the evil of Washington who have taken away their jobs. They love his celebrity and agree that he can grab all the pussy that he wants because that is exactly the kind of behavior that just might bring back the coal industry, while booting out all those horrible Mexicans and Muslims who, according to them, are ruining this country. They even cheered him on when he promised that he would take away their healthcare, most not getting that Obamacare and the Affordable Care Act were one and the same.

Trump is a big shot, art of the deal winner to them, despite all the massive evidence that he has not only failed, but he has failed so spectacularly that he has had to turn to the U.S.S.R. Mafia because the banks of the USA would literally no longer deal with him.

Like O.J. Trump hurts people. Trump’s refusal to pay hundreds of workers over the years or the creation of his bullshit university, where no one got what they paid for, is proof positive of how little he cares about anything or anyone but himself. O.J. lives of O.J. He takes what he wants. Grabs what he wants. Kills for what he wants. The reason: he is O.J.

They both have friends who will support them to the very end because both O.J. and Trump crave and demand loyalty. Loyalty is their definition of friendship.

Even the person who O.J. who had a gun pointed at his head during the botched robbery, was on the verge of tears yesterday at his parole hearing as he spoke lovingly about his buddy. Trump’s pals like Mike Flynn, Roger Stone, criminals all, will stand behind the Donald to the very end, hoping, I suppose, that some of that wealth and glamour will rub off on them.

Both O.J. and Trump, in their day, were attractive, charismatic and impossible to resist.

Most psychopaths are.

Both men are petty, vindictive, reactionary, they lie with a deft and uncanny ability and don’t show an ounce of remorse for any one of their long laundry list of wrong doings.

Both retreat to the golf course, because that is where big men feel more powerful in the sanctuary of tiny balls.

One has wound up in prison, the other, who lead the cheer to “lock her up” belongs in one for treason.

I can imagine O.J. and Trump sitting side by side on a piano bench, chummily singing “Ebony and Ivory” together. (Knock yourself out Youtube).