“I think when the president worked for NBC at ‘The Apprentice’ and he said that Barack Obama was not born here and he called Barack Obama racist, when he apologizes for that then maybe ESPN should apologize.”

Earlier this month, Hill tweeted that Trump was “a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists.”

The tweet not only inspired the president’s demand for an apology, it also prompted the White House to ask the network to fire Hill for “one of the more outrageous comments that anyone could make.”

As Lemon noted, Trump was a leading voice in the racist “birther” movement, which falsely claimed Obama was not born in this country and not eligible to be president.