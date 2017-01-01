Don Lemon is so drunk right now he's spilling his heart on #CNNNYE for his New Year's Resolution. 😂 pic.twitter.com/52npFU7Pmc— Josh Sánchez (@jnsanchez) January 1, 2017
Don Lemon had an interesting New Year’s Eve.
The CNN personality did shots of tequila at The Spotted Cat in New Orleans, where he and Brooke Baldwin were broadcasting the network’s festivities.
Lemon got the party started early, knocking back drinks on TV more than three hours before midnight.
“This is way too early to start this,” Baldwin told him. Lemon handed her a drink, but she put it aside.
Check out this look she shoots the camera about an hour and 20 minutes later as Lemon continues to drink:
Lemon’s night was just getting started, as he also decided to get either a tattoo or a piercing.
Co-host Kathy Griffin, broadcasting with Anderson Cooper from New York, encouraged him to pierce his nipple.
Lemon seemed open to the idea as he took off his jacket and unbuttoned his shirt, but Cooper and Baldwin talked him out of it.
He went for the ear instead:
Lemon also had a soul-baring moment as he announced that he may be open to a relationship and declared that he won’t be “as self-centered” in the coming year.
“Are we going there, right now?” Baldwin asked.
“People are saying that I’m lit,” Lemon said at another point on the show. “Yeah, I’m lit. Who cares?”
It was a wild night all around, and Twitter loved every minute of it:
