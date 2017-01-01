Don Lemon is so drunk right now he's spilling his heart on #CNNNYE for his New Year's Resolution. 😂 pic.twitter.com/52npFU7Pmc — Josh Sánchez (@jnsanchez) January 1, 2017

Don Lemon had an interesting New Year’s Eve.

The CNN personality did shots of tequila at The Spotted Cat in New Orleans, where he and Brooke Baldwin were broadcasting the network’s festivities.

Lemon got the party started early, knocking back drinks on TV more than three hours before midnight.

It seems @donlemon, @BrookeBCNN got the #CNNNYE party (and the drinking) started a little early down in New Orleans https://t.co/vSI1sy9oXk — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) January 1, 2017

“This is way too early to start this,” Baldwin told him. Lemon handed her a drink, but she put it aside.

Check out this look she shoots the camera about an hour and 20 minutes later as Lemon continues to drink:

Lemon’s night was just getting started, as he also decided to get either a tattoo or a piercing.

Co-host Kathy Griffin, broadcasting with Anderson Cooper from New York, encouraged him to pierce his nipple.

Lemon seemed open to the idea as he took off his jacket and unbuttoned his shirt, but Cooper and Baldwin talked him out of it.

He went for the ear instead:

Yes. @donlemon just got his ear pierced live on the air https://t.co/yWGl6FUClk — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) January 1, 2017

Lemon also had a soul-baring moment as he announced that he may be open to a relationship and declared that he won’t be “as self-centered” in the coming year.

“Are we going there, right now?” Baldwin asked.

“People are saying that I’m lit,” Lemon said at another point on the show. “Yeah, I’m lit. Who cares?”

It was a wild night all around, and Twitter loved every minute of it:

Don Lemon is hammered on CNN and talking about how he is in relationships, so far 2017 is going way better than expected — Kate Spencer (@katespencer) January 1, 2017

Drunk Don Lemon is my spirit animal — Dylan Andersen (@dylandersen) January 1, 2017

CNN is crazy. Don Lemon should have a weekly show where he drinks and tries to host 3 hours of programming — Murphey (@DPMurphey) January 1, 2017

CNN just dropped its audio after Don Lemon asked for another drink & said "2016 was awful." That's hilarious. — Denny Burkholder (@DennyBurkholder) January 1, 2017

Once a week CNN should give Don Lemon a bottle of tequila and a camera for an hour and let whatever happen, happen. — Oi! To The World (@JeffreyKleiman) January 1, 2017

Don Lemon is a black gay man who had to talk about Trump every single day this year.



Let the man drink — clare! (@notclare) January 1, 2017

Just remember, no matter how bad tonight got for you, at least you didn't get plastered on CNN like Don Lemon — Robb 💻 (@newtorob54) January 1, 2017

No doubt Don Lemon needed a few too many drinks after 2016. We all did. — ♠️ (@AllahandroD) January 1, 2017

