Don Lemon On ‘Unhinged’ Trump Speech: ‘There Was No Sanity There’

“What we have witnessed was a total eclipse of the facts,” CNN’s Don Lemon says after Trump’s rally in Phoenix https://t.co/KxdoNGxO2v— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 23, 2017
“CNN Tonight” host Don Lemon was briefly at a loss for words on Tuesday night after President Donald Trump finished a speech in Phoenix that was filled with wild claims and, in some cases, outright lies.
“Well,” Lemon began. “What do you say to that?”
After a brief pause, Lemon said he was “just going to speak from the heart” about the Trump speech.
“What we have witnessed was a total eclipse of the facts,” Lemon said. “Someone who came out on stage and lied directly to the American people.”
Lemon called Trump “unhinged,” “embarrassing,” “petty” and compared him to a 6-year-old:
“He certainly opened up the race wound from Charlottesville. A man clearly wounded by the rational people who are abandoning him in droves, meaning those business people, and the people in Washington now who are questioning his fitness for office and whether he is stable. A man backed into a corner, it seems, by circumstances beyond his control and beyond his understanding.”
