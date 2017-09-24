Don Trudeau: Passion for Benistar’s Mission to Serve Retirees

A lot may be known about Benistar, a provider that offers health insurance and related retiree benefits. But how much is actually known about the leadership of one of the nation’s fastest growing leaders in the design, installation and administration of post-65 group retiree medical benefits?

Don Trudeau is the President of Benistar Admin Services, Inc. (“Benistar”), an industry standard for administration of retiree benefit plans. Incorporated in 1995 and tracing its origins back further to a predecessor firm (1978), Benistar knows a thing or two about the insurance industry, especially as it pertains to medical retiree plans. In a period that spans over more than 20 years, the company has grown into a nationally recognized leader that provides retiree health and benefit plans and administration services for more than 1,300 plan sponsors throughout the U.S., administering services for more than 270,000 beneficiaries.

But Benistar has much more humble origins. Among a small team of like-minded and dedicated professionals seeking to expand novel ideas, Trudeau had very public-spirited notions for the services to be provided by the firm back in the 1990’s.

“There was a shortage of creative ideas and credible solutions available to employer plan sponsors back in the 1990’s, and the few that were actually available had unstable and high premium costs and burdensome accounting effects for large employers. There were few companies or individuals providing such services in those days and I felt that we could address a very real need then,” Trudeau has previously stated as to his original intentions with Benistar.

And the company has certainly lived up to those lofty expectations. The service provider has emerged as a leading organization in the nation for design and administration of group Medicare retiree benefits. It has done so by offering excellence in all of its offerings, including: retiree liability evaluations, cost-effective financial solutions for sponsors and beneficiaries, benefit plan cost containment; innovative prescription drug benefit solutions, installation and communication strategies, ongoing call center support and administration, eligibility management, subrogation and related audit services, account based solutions (HSA, HRA, MSA, RMA) and plan sponsor pre and post-bankruptcy filing solutions.

It’s because of this success that Trudeau claims he really wouldn’t change anything.

“I am very happy with where I am now. I wouldn’t want to go back in time and change anything. Everything that came before, including the setbacks and challenges, has helped me reached my current place,” the Benistar President states.

While he wouldn’t change anything, Trudeau certainly praises one activity for his success and suggests others to do the same. When asked what strategy has helped him grow this business the most, he responded with an answer that urges readers to stay curious.

“Asking questions. Asking friends, colleagues, partners, and customers. Sometimes the only way to find answers is to ask questions. You can’t do everything alone,” he says.

But, just like any other entrepreneur- or any person with a goal, Trudeau certainly encounters failure.

“I historically have tried to do too many things at once. I thought I could handle all of it but I found that there’s a limit to what anyone can do. As much as possible, I try to focus on one thing now and make sure it’s all good before I go to the next,” Trudeau has been quoted saying.

It's important to Trudeau that people see him as a person and not just the President of an influential and successful retiree benefit services organization. He’s also a community member- someone who once worked in retail and enjoys nights out at dinner with family or coaching youth baseball.

It’s this relatability that Trudeau displays that makes him so likeable and effective. Even though he has achieved some of that ‘hoped for’ success, he cites that it is more than possible for those wishing to follow in his footsteps. One thing he suggests for those seeking prosperity is to read.

“I recommend that everyone find the time to read. I read as much as I can. Reading helps you discover new perspectives and ideas...I would recommend The Undoing Project by Michael Lewis. It will provide insight on how to challenge how you think,” Trudeau states.

He also has some suggestions that pertain to a more modern theme- technology, a trend that really excites Trudeau and one that he says could make life completely different in 10 years. His love of technology has even lead him to support technology that can transform the insurance industry- one that he shares with readers here!

“A good emerging business idea involves the use of IOT in wearable technology that measures key risk components in everyday work life. These observations help us avoid injury and lost work time– one such innovative company is located nearby at the Brooklyn Navy Yard,” Trudeau says.

Though his ideas and strategies are high-reaching, Trudeau really just aims to be a regular guy at the end of the day.

“My day usually starts very unoriginally- with a cup of coffee and checking my emails. Then I head to the office and make a few ‘catch-up’ calls. The day will probably end in reading an interesting article or book or responding to some non-business email,” Trudeau recounts.