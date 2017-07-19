When Lucasfilm dismissed Phil Lord and Christopher Miller from their roles as co-directors of the upcoming Han Solo-centered “Star Wars” movie midway through production, galactic-sized chaos was reasonably expected.

Then, the very experienced Ron Howard accepted the directing position and essentially began a campaign to convince fans this thing is still happening.

Howard has been sharing updates from the set on social media and, even though this movie doesn’t even have a title yet, it sure looks like his crew is filming ... something.

On Tuesday, Howard shared what appears to be the first look at actor, musician, writer and all-around extraordinaire Donald Glover as the character Lando Calrissian. “Lining up a shot today from my director’s monitor,” Howard captioned the photo.

As The A.V. Club pointed out, it’s not entirely clear whether Glover is truly in costume or just wearing a very cool yellow jacket.

Presumably, Glover himself wouldn’t be helping set the shot, though, if Howard was just figuring out spacing and lighting. But given Howard’s language and how small the monitor screen is in the Instagram post, it sure looks like this is actual footage being teased.