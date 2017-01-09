Donald Glover’s Golden Globes shoutout to rap group Migos was a head-scratcher to some and a hilariously canny move to others.

After his FX show “Atlanta” won a Globe in the best TV series, comedy or musical category, on Sunday night, Glover said, “I really wanna thank the Migos, not for being in the show, but for making ‘Bad and Boujee.’ Like that’s the best song ever.”

For the uninitiated, Migos is a local hip-hop trio that appeared on an episode of “Atlanta.” Their song “Bad and Boujee” recently cracked the Billboard Top 10. But Migos is not a household name in some places, and the shoutout prompted some teasing on social media.

donald glover won a golden globe and gave a shoutout to migos for making bad and boujee which left those white people confused. legendary. pic.twitter.com/SXVOqLcFK3 — 🗡 (@6PAPl) January 9, 2017

Donald glover just bigged the migos for bad and boujee in a room full of white ppl. Migos going platinum. — Ahmed/Draco Malfoy (@big_business_) January 9, 2017

donald glover thanked migos so now there's a room full of rich white people so fucking confused right now — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) January 9, 2017

Donald Glover just solidified his place in Black History. Not for winning the award but for shouting out The Migos at the #GoldenGlobes — Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) January 9, 2017

Glover later explained that he offered props to Migos “because I think they’re the Beatles of this generation.” He also corrected a reporter on the correct pronunciation of “Mee-gos.”

Donald Glover answers why he decided to give Migos a shoutout #atlantafx #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/A5VcF3UFm9 — GYALCAST (@GYALCAST) January 9, 2017

Needless to say, Migos was thrilled about the mention.