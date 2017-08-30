Donald J. Trump: Divider-in-Chief

E pluribus unum. It’s America’s slogan: Out of many, one. It’s a vision—an imperfect vision, one that may not yet be reality, but a vision nonetheless, and—more importantly—an ideal. The greatest presidents of our past worked to make this ideal real: “One nation, under God, indivisible.”

When terrorist Dylann Storm Roof met the open arms of his Christian hosts with a closed mind of hatred, President Obama pushed for “unity and … fellowship”; in the confused aftermath of 9/11, President Bush implored Americans that Muslims “need to be treated with respect. In our anger and emotion, our fellow Americans must treat each other with respect.” To Bush and Obama, Muslims and African Americans are as American as Protestant Whites. And to Trump?

Trump’s actions are ambiguous at best. As scenes around the country reveal a nation that is more divisible and fragile than ever, Trump has added to the division. With his speeches and with his tweets, he’s taken a sledgehammer to American unity.

Trump’s fellow Republicans realize this. As Mitt Romney recently wrote, “In homes across the nation, children are asking their parents what this means. Jews, blacks, Hispanics, Muslims are as much a part of America as whites and Protestants. But today they wonder. Where might this lead? To bitterness and tears, or perhaps to anger and violence?” These are the words of a leader—of a deeply religious man who sees all humans as God’s children. They call to mind President Jimmy Carter’s New Testament Christianity—a religious devotion that gave Carter an inner peace that, on a balmy summer day in Camp David, helped him to forge outer peace between Egypt and Israel. Carter brought people together; Trump drives them apart.

One wonders what resides in Trump’s heart. One wonders: Does the president see all Americans as children of God, as humans with a sacred and immutable core of equal dignity? Does he see everyone he governs as American—black, Jewish, Muslim, Hispanic, Asian? It’s indisputable that a segment of his base does not; does he?

Our nation is undergoing a moral crisis, one testing the fragile threads stitching together this beautiful, multi-colored fabric we call America. To white nationalists, to supremacists, and to neo-Nazis, racial unity trumps national unity; the legislative and judicial branches of the American government are an enemy, one filled with “cucks,” and the rule of law—protecting minorities from the tyranny of the majority—is the grandest enemy of all.

And yet. The president, like previous presidents, is duty-bound to provide a vision. The president—theoretically—speaks for all of us. Trump’s only speaking for some of us. In doing so, he’s dividing us, and granting credence not to that grand dream of America—e pluribis unum—but to the narrow nightmare of white nationalists: denying non-whites not only their equal dignity, but also their equal citizenship.

During the 1978 Camp David Accords, President Carter’s inner peace empowered him to produce outer peace. President Trump possesses no such power; his inner core is not one of peace but, instead, one of apparent turmoil.

Like Mitt Romney, I fear the result.