Donald Trump: An Echo of George Wallace

As I watched President Trump attempting to explain the tragic events in Charlottesville recently, my mind raced back more than 50 years ago to 1963. I was a 17-year-old in Birmingham, Alabama. Angry about the civil right demonstrations in Birmingham, then Governor George Wallace said, "what the country needs is a few first class funerals." The fateful bombing of the 16th street Baptist Church occurred a few days later. As an idealistic young teenager, I felt profoundly helpless not unlike what many of us feel today.

At least Wallace eventually felt remorse. As one of his biographers said, he never pulled the trigger but he knew the import of his words. As Wallace prepared to meet his maker after he had become a born again Christian decades later, he is reported to have said to an aide “It’s my words. They kilt a lot of people. That’s why I’m worried I’m going to hell.”

These last few days are not simply a legal crisis or even a political one. This is a moral crisis not different in kind than what I experienced in Alabama more than a half century ago. Democrats and some Republicans wring our hands about what to do about it. Some push to get rid of Steve Bannon, others urge more Republicans to speak out, while still others advocate for censure resolutions and even impeachment.

Perhaps. But ultimately, this can only end when the American people of 2017 -- like they did in the early 1960’s -- see the brutal reality of what is taking place. In 1965, they looked on national television in disgust at Sheriff Clark’s thugs beating civil rights demonstrators senseless on the Edmund Pettus bridge and Bull Connor’s dogs terrorizing young students. Americans are by nature compassionate, with a deeply ingrained sense of justice. Like their parents in the 1960’s, they understand the import of racist and hateful “words” and will forcefully reject them.

In the short run, however, political calculation always seems to delay moral imperative. All of our political heroes at some moment fail the test. Ronald Reagan’s first big speech in the South at the beginning of his 1980 Presidential Campaign was in Philadelphia, Mississippi, where three civil rights demonstrators had been murdered by the Klan. As columnist David Brooks suggests, it was at least “callous” or, as William Raspberry suggested in his obituary of Reagan, even worse. My hero, Robert Kennedy, when he was Attorney General, caved to J Edgar Hoover’s blackmail and authorized the wiretap of Dr. King’s staff, resulting in a dossier used to discredit the civil rights movement and its iconic leader. It broke my heart when I learned about that as a young Senate investigator reviewing Hoover’s files. Reagan and Kennedy ultimately redeemed themselves, but the temptation to play to our baser instincts is always there.

We progressives bear responsibility, too. We need to better understand why so many white non-college educated males are open to these arguments. It’s not new. Wallace ran for president in 1964 and shocked the Democratic establishment by winning one third of the vote in the Wisconsin primary that year. The temptations are even greater today than they were 50 years ago. Then America was the greatest engine for class mobility of any Western economy. Now we’re last. Racism is most toxic at times like this, when economic fear is rampant in many parts of the country. Too many of these voters believe that progressives have abandoned them. They are so desperate for a leader who claims he will help them get good health care and affordable college education for their children that they will ignore or rationalize the racist rhetoric.

The charlatans are always trying to allay our worst fears. Wallace was the master of the comforting “sleight of hand.” He released a letter to a Michigan voter a few days after the 1964 Wisconsin primary using arguments that sound frighteningly familiar today: “I personally have done more for the Negroes of the State of Alabama than any other individual.” He “created jobs” and “got more money for the Tuskegee Institute” but most important, “Our efforts are keyed to a fight to preserve Constitutional Government and States’ Sovereignty – not to hurt our Negro citizens. “

In the end, I do not believe that even those struggling middle class voters will continue to ignore those words that” kilt people.” That day will come sooner when these alienated voters finally begin to believe progressives really care whether they can have a better life than they have now.