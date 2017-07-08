Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin placate Russiagate and approach Syria

The US accepts the Russian version that did not interfere in the November 8 elections.

A truce is agreed in the south-west of the country hit by the war

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump agree to a ceasefire in southwestern Syria

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart, Donald Trump, during their bilateral meeting.

Russia and the United States agreed a truce in southwest Syria yesterday after two hours and 15 minutes of conversation between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, the first since the Republican tycoon agreed to the White House.

Foreign ministers from both countries, Sergei Lavrov and Rex Tillerson, the only witnesses to a meeting that eclipsed the first day of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, said the ceasefire in Syria would come into force tomorrow. The area in question is not particularly hot although there is a growing activity of the opposition forces to the regime of Asad , which demonstrates Trump's ignorance of the situation on the ground and the chain of consequences provoked by Washington. The "side effect" and in this case positive is that Russia and the United States resume cooperation.

"The conversation has been very constructive and there is positive chemistry between them , " Tillerson said. "The meeting was very constructive." Also energetic, as Trump did not want to waste time and asked Putin if it is true that he interfered as they say in the elections of his country. The head of US diplomacy said Putin denied such participation and Trump accepted that refusal. It will not be the last word.

In addition to Syria, Putin and Trump talked about Ukraine , terrorism and about North Korea . The strategy here is more twisted. Trump ignored the moratorium initiative proposed by Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping and excluded them from the meeting he held shortly after arriving in Hamburg with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean leader Moon Jae-In.

In a recess of his conversation with Putin, who was initially going to be 35 minutes, Trump declared "everything is going well" and he expected "many very positive things" for the US , Russia and for all those involved. Putin was also "hopeful for the results that can be achieved" and "delighted" to have met in person with Trump. Both agreed on the need to continue their contacts at the highest level and because only in a personal way can certain critical issues be addressed.

The meeting between the two leaders, the most relevant of a day in which a draft is still negotiated, was preceded by another. It was Trump's first date with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto . He started offensive. As the press evacuated the meeting room after the photos, a reporter asked Trump if he still believed that Mexico had to pay for the wall, which he replied as he knows, albeit with a voice. Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray later said that he did not hear the response and that the wall was never mentioned. "For Mexico this is not a bilateral issue and we have only dealt with bilateral issues in a meeting that was conducted in a respectful and cordial tone . "

The European side of the summit

The first measures of the summit were for the EU. European Council President Donald Tusk made migration his main battleground and criticized the "cynicism" and "hypocrisy" of some G-20 partners that prevent the imposition of sanctions on gangs that traffic with migrants in the Mediterranean. The EU wants the G-20's final declaration to mention that the partners are "committed to combating trafficking in migrants," according to a document released by Brussels.

In addition, the EU wants the G-20 final summit to gather that this group of industrialized and emerging economies are "agreeing to seek UN sanctions against those involved in trafficking in Libya . " Brussels specifically seeks to freeze the assets of these illegal organizations and prevent travel to traffickers, explained the President of the European Council. "We must at least try to convince our partners to be more serious, less cynical, against traffickers and their dirty business," said the President of the European Council, who stressed that the EU has a strong argument in its favor: ".

Tusk stressed that the EU has managed to control irregular immigration in the eastern Mediterranean because it has "stable" partners there, referring to Turkey and the Balkan countries, something it does not enjoy in the central Mediterranean. The political situation in Libya is the main "problem" of the central route of irregular immigration, said the President of the European Council, who highlighted the high number of deaths occurring both in the Mediterranean and in the desert.