Anthony Scaramucci’s position as White House communications director was as explosive as it was short-lived.

The New York native resigned Monday following a whirlwind week that included an expletive-laded, on-the-record rant against members of President Donald Trump’s inner circle.

“I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own cock,” Scaramucci told a reporter at The New Yorker in a salacious interview published Thursday. He also took aim at then-White House chief of staff Reince Priebus, calling him “a fucking paranoid schizophrenic.”

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Monday that Trump, who once bragged about sexually assaulting women, found Scaramucci’s remarks “inappropriate for someone in that position.”

Perhaps the notoriously crude and combative president draws the line at fellatio references, or perhaps he’s just unwilling to let a subordinate steal his spotlight ― because here are 15 times Trump himself made comments that were just as “inappropriate” as Scaramucci’s meltdown, if not more so.

1. That time Trump imitated a disabled reporter.

In November 2015, the then-candidate for president appeared to mock New York Times investigative reporter Serge Kovaleski, who has a disease that limits the function of his joints, by imitating him during a rally in South Carolina.

Trump jerked his arms and said, “Now, the poor guy, you ought to see this guy, ‘Ah, I don’t know what I said, I don’t remember, I don’t remember, maybe that’s what I said.’”

Trump later claimed he didn’t know that Kovaleski, who has closely covered him in the past, was disabled.

2. That time Trump boasted about grabbing women “by the pussy.”

“I just start kissing them,” Trump said about “beautiful women” during the now-infamous 2005 hot mic recording aboard the “Access Hollywood” bus.

“I don’t even wait,” he added. “And when you’re a star you can do anything. Grab them by the pussy.”

When the recording leaked less than a month before the 2016 presidential election, Trump merely brushed off the remarks off as “locker room talk.”

3. That time Trump claimed he could shoot someone and not lose voters.

“I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue, shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any voters,” Trump said during rally in Iowa in January 2016.

4. The multiple times Trump reportedly called deaf actress Marlee Matlin “retarded.”

Trump, who has repeatedly boasted about not being “politically correct,” used the slur to describe Matlin, a former “Apprentice” contestant, according to The Daily Beast.

“The term is abhorrent and should never ben used,” Matlin said October in a statement.

Trump has yet to comment on the reports.

5. The time he said women who have abortions should be punished.

During a March 2016 appearance on MSNBC, then-presidential candidate Trump said “there has to be some form of punishment” for women getting an abortion if the procedure were banned.

Trump indicated he thought laws should be far more lenient on the man who impregnated a woman who had an abortion, adding he didn’t think they would bear the same level of responsibility.

6. That time he said John McCain wasn’t a war hero because he was captured by the enemy.

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), a decorated veteran who spent more than five years in a North Vietnam prison when his Skyhawk dive bomber was shot down in 1967, has earned the respect of many ― except Trump, that is.

“He’s a war hero because he was captured,” Trump said in July 2015 during an appearance at the Family Leadership Summit in Ames, Iowa. “I like people who weren’t captured.”

8. That time he encouraged his supporters to “knock the crap out of” protesters at his rallies.

“There may be somebody with tomatoes in the audience,” Trump told the crowd during a campaign rally in Iowa in February 2016. “If you see somebody getting ready to throw a tomato, knock the crap out of them, would you? Seriously. OK? Just knock the hell — I promise you, I will pay for the legal fees.”

9. That time he defended Russian President Vladimir Putin killing journalists.

During a December 2015 appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Trump offered high praise for Putin, the authoritarian leader of Russia who has been accused of ordering the murders of journalists and political opponents.

“He’s running his country, and at least he’s a leader, unlike what we have in this country,” Trump said, referring to then-President Barack Obama.

When co-host Joe Scarborough confronted Trump about Putin “killing journalists,” Trump defended the Russian president by claiming that the U.S. “does plenty of killing, too.”

“I’ve always felt fine about Putin,” he continued. “He’s a strong leader. He’s a powerful leader.”

10. That time he called Mexican immigrants “criminals” and “rapists.”

“When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best,” Trump said in a June 2015 speech announcing his candidacy for president. “They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.”

11. The multiple times he’s mocked women for “bleeding.”

Attempting to humiliate women for “bleeding” appears to be fair game in Trump’s eyes.

In August 2015, he suggested former Fox News host Megyn Kelly was menstruating after she asked him difficult questions during a presidential debate.

“She had blood coming out of her eyes,” Trump told CNN the next day. “Or blood coming out of her wherever.”

Last month, Trump also attempted to humiliate MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski by claiming he saw her “bleeding badly” after undergoing a face-lift.

12. That time he falsely claimed he saw “thousands” of Muslims in New Jersey celebrating 9/11.

During a November 2015 campaign rally, Trump insisted that he watched “thousands and thousands of people” cheering in Jersey City, New Jersey, when the Twin Towers were attacked on 9/11.

Despite no evidence to support this claim, Trump doubled down on his statement the next day during an interview with ABC’s George Stephanaoplous.

“There were people over in New Jersey that were watching it, a heavy Arab population, that were cheering as the buildings came down,” Trump claimed. “Not good.”

13. That time he referenced his penis size during a presidential debate.

Instead of ignoring an apparent dig from Marco Rubio about Trump’s penis size, the then-presidential-candidate decided to address his opponent’s comment during a presidential debate in March.

“Look at those hands, are they small hands?” Trump told the crowd, raising his hands for viewers to see. “And, he referred to my hands ― ‘if they’re small, something else must be small.’ I guarantee you there’s no problem. I guarantee.”

14. That time he accused a woman of being too unattractive to sexually assault.

In October 2016, Natasha Stoynoff, a reporter for People magazine, accused Trump of forcibly kissing her in 2005. Trump denied the allegation and implied she wasn’t pretty enough to sexually assault.

“You take a look. Look at her,” Trump said about the accusation during a rally later that month. “I don’t think so. I don’t think so.”

15. In the end, Trump has said he doesn’t care what the media writes about him ― as long as he’s got a “young and beautiful piece of ass” by his side.