Donald Trump Being Advised by 85-Year-Old Boxing Promoter

Don King, an 85-year-old boxing promoter, is apparently advising the President of the United States on matters of policy and personnel.

King is a long-time friend of Trump’s whose other qualifications include having been found guilty of second degree murder in 1966 (ultimately reduced to manslaughter and pardoned in 1983), being investigated for connections to organized crime over which he ultimately plead the 5th and being accused of having blackmailed or stolen money from a very long list of his clients.

King casually advised Trump during the campaign in his capacity as a friend, but according to reports from this weekend, King is still advising Trump on a regular basis on a wide range of subjects.

King told Politico that “I been to Mar-a-Lago [a few times]. We sat down for one hour [earlier this year]. He wanted to get my estimation of what’s going on. He said, ‘What you think about me firing Flynn?’ I said, ‘With all due respect, Mr. President, Flynn fired himself.’”

Yep, that’s right. President Trump apparently solicited advice from Don King, of all people, about the firing of his national security advisor in the wake of an historic scandal.

A White House official confirmed to The Daily Beast that King and Trump keep in touch and remain “close friends” with “deep respect and admiration” for one another. A former Trump campaign official also noted that King is “one of [Trump’s] favorite people” who Trump “loved talking about” during the 2016 campaign.

King also told Politico that “Trump’s loyal to a fault. He’ll speak on your behalf because, out on the street, you can stick with a guy and say he did the wrong thing, but he’s basically a good guy. ... That’s not crooked, that’s not obstructing justice ... That’s friendship.”

In what world are we living in when a clueless boxing promoter is advising the president of the United States about international diplomacy?

Remember when people were saying during the campaign that it didn’t matter that Trump had no experience in government because he was going to surround himself with the “best” people?

So is this it? Is Don King really on the short list for “best” people to advise the president of the United States?

The all-star team of Ivanka, Jared Kushner, Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller apparently weren’t quite cutting it, so Trump decided to call in a real expert like Don King to break down complex geopolitical issues for him.