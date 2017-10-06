During a photo op on Thursday evening, President Donald Trump alluded to this being the “calm before the storm.” When asked to elaborate, he said: “You’ll find out.”

So what was he referring to?

Nearly everyone has a guess. Some are serious. Some are attempts at humor. Others are downright terrifying:

Remember that time your 8th grade English teacher was trying to explain foreshadowing to you... — delano_goodin (@delano_goodin) October 6, 2017

Wait, THIS is the calm? https://t.co/MTAnOnsAwE — Colin Kahl (@ColinKahl) October 5, 2017

Options:

1) upcoming tweetstorm defending Harvey Weinstein

2) Doritos evacuation

3) resignation

4) throwing Paper Towels at commanders https://t.co/fDoUaotxNs — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 5, 2017

Prediction: Trump's "calm before the storm" comment is that he plans to fire Mueller. (I know he can be re-hired by., etc. JUST PREDICTING) — JEN KIRKMAN (@JenKirkman) October 6, 2017

The "calm before the storm" Trump referred to is that he is ditching the Iran deal--and making the world an even more dangerous place. — Matt Ortega (@MattOrtega) October 6, 2017

Wasn't trump creepy enough already as he is.. now he's saying things like "calm before the storm" as if WWIII is coming — Hot Fantasy (@Zee_e_) October 6, 2017

Nicholas Kristof: President Trump was likely signaling North Korea in "calm before the storm" remark https://t.co/ADPjmyuzpb — CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) October 6, 2017

Will stocks plunge tomorrow morning because of Trump's "calm before the storm" reference? Or has Wall Street quit listening to his bluster? — Bobby G (@BGraham_MA) October 6, 2017

I wonder if this "calm before the storm" statement has anything to do with news about the dossier that broke today. Bad news Friday? 🤔 — Mark Patterson (@M_PattersonII) October 6, 2017

This is what @realDonaldTrump meant when he said, "Get ready for the calm before the storm." pic.twitter.com/OKCnIOiB7o — Black Aziz Ansari 👏 (@Freeyourmindkid) October 6, 2017

I can only hope the "storm" 45 is anticipating is the pee pee tape release instead of nuclear war. 😱 — Dr. Frog (@PhD_Frog) October 6, 2017

Perhaps he meant the calm before the “tweet storm” — Julie Sullivan (@Sullivanandkids) October 6, 2017

Are we having fun yet? *Takes a shot of whisky* https://t.co/7Kmkt73Hbb — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) October 5, 2017

If you had "calm before the storm", "moron" and "paper towel toss", you win this week's prize.



And what is this week's prize? — Andy Slavitt (@ASlavitt) October 6, 2017

Trump "maybe it's the calm before the storm"....Reporter "What storm?" ...Trump "you'll find out.....on next weeks Apprentice!".... Help us — K.R. (@nubohemian25) October 6, 2017

I hope this means that he knows he's close to getting impeached. — Patrice Joan (@patrice_joan) October 6, 2017

*checks weather at Trump's favorite golf course tomorrow* — LiDangelo (@DJSchoes) October 6, 2017

If THIS is the calm... God help us all. — Daniel Danger Marin (@dangermarin) October 6, 2017

Just so everybody is aware, this has been “the calm.” https://t.co/RIg0r1E60H — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) October 6, 2017

Let me guess, he’s stepping down — 🔥Adam Eidinger 🌊 (@aeidinger) October 5, 2017