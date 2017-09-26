Donald Trump Cannot Take Away The Spirit Of Freedom

There is a huge charge of energy in the United States, about Patriotism, whether one should take a Knee or Stand-Up during the National Anthem. Some people are saying one should Stand-Up for the National Anthem because the Flag and the National Anthem represent the pride of the Nation and sacrifices of the soldiers in defending Freedom. During the National Football League Season (NFL), several individuals who are taking a Knee during the National Anthem are saying that there is still racism, discrimination and inequality in this country (United States). I’m an Ex-Army Officer who served in the Indian Army and I can relate to both sides. It is not a question of right or wrong. It is a question of understanding the Spirit of Freedom which the Flag and the National Anthem represents.

The individuals who are taking a Knee are not being disrespectful to the Flag, or to the National Anthem. They are conveying a message to humanity to treat each other with respect and honor.

If you condemn the individuals who are taking a Knee during the National Anthem, then you are missing the Spirit of Freedom which the Flag or the National Anthem represents. The Flag or the National Anthem of a country represents respect, equality, freedom and honor to each of its citizens irrespective of their sex, sexual orientation, religion, or cultural background. If you look more closely at the United States, people of color, people of different nationality, people of different religion, people of different sexual orientation and woman are not respected and honored equally.

People of color are still easily targeted as criminals without sufficient proof and/or are discriminated against in jobs. Gays, lesbians and transgenders are made fun of their sexual orientation. Woman are continued to be sexually harassed, mistreated and/or devalued.

courtesy: Daniel Gluskoter/AP Images for Panini

Colin Kaepernick, American Football San Francisco 49ers Quarterback, took a knee to bring the awareness to the nation about oppression of Black People and People of Color. He was saying that not everyone is free in this Country of Freedom. In my opinion, if you truly respect the Flag and the National Anthem, then the people of color, the people of different nationality, the people of different religion, the people of different sexual orientation, woman and everyone else in different walks of life need to be treated with respect and honor. They don’t have to live in fear.

As long as, some of our brothers and sisters live in fear, no one is truly free.

When the President of the United States, instead of condemning the Charlottesville’s violent protest, says there were “Nice People,” on both sides of the protest, then the President is missing the point that one side was portraying hatred, bigotry and violence. White Supremacist, White Nationalist and Anti-Semitic Worshippers were armed with assault rifles during Charlottesville’s violent protest and were instigating hatred, bigotry and violence. And the President of the United States supported them in spirit. It took some weeks for the senate to pass a bipartisan bill Denouncing White Supremacy Terrorist Attack in Charlottesville. It was passed unanimously by both the House and Senate. Trump had no option but to sign the bill.

Football players and other individuals who are kneeling are not disrespecting the Flag or the National Anthem. They are humbly, silently and in a non-violent manner protesting racism, discrimination and inequality which still exist in the Land of Freedom (United States). They are trying to bring awareness to such issues and bring a peaceful resolution in this country (United States). In several religions, kneeling is a form of prayer, being grateful and offering thanks.

The Spirit of True freedom, is when one can express his/her opinion in a peaceful manner without any fear of being judged, ridiculed or prosecuted.

The Spirit of True freedom, is when the voices of the oppressed, voices of the minority and voices of the less privileged are heard in a compassionate and understanding manner.

The Spirit of True Freedom, is when you and I can hold different opinions but still respect and honor each other and work together in Peace and Harmony.