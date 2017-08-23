Conan O’Brien has got the scoop on President Donald Trump’s speech on Afghanistan policy. Kind of.

On Tuesday, the late night comedian highlighted one particular part of Monday’s address which he lightheartedly claimed revealed its real author.

“It’s pretty strange,” noted O’Brien, after suggesting which fictional movie character it could be.

He later questioned how prepared Trump actually was on the topic by quipping about the commander in chief basing his decisions on “at least four tweets.”