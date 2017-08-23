COMEDY
08/23/2017 06:40 am ET

Conan O’Brien ‘Reveals’ Who Really Wrote Donald Trump’s Afghanistan Speech

"It's pretty strange."

By Lee Moran

Conan O’Brien has got the scoop on President Donald Trump’s speech on Afghanistan policy. Kind of.

On Tuesday, the late night comedian highlighted one particular part of Monday’s address which he lightheartedly claimed revealed its real author.

“It’s pretty strange,” noted O’Brien, after suggesting which fictional movie character it could be.

He later questioned how prepared Trump actually was on the topic by quipping about the commander in chief basing his decisions on “at least four tweets.”

Check out the full segment above.

RELATED COVERAGE

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Suggest a correction
Lee Moran Trends Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Donald Trump Celebrities Afghanistan Conan O'brien
Subscribe to the Entertainment email.
Home to your favorite fan theories and the best movie recs.
Conan O’Brien ‘Reveals’ Who Really Wrote Donald Trump’s Afghanistan Speech

CONVERSATIONS