Donald Trump 'Sad To See' Confederate Monuments Being Taken Down

President Donald Trump said he’s “sad to see” Confederate statues and monuments being taken down around the United States.

Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments. You..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

...can't change history, but you can learn from it. Robert E Lee, Stonewall Jackson - who's next, Washington, Jefferson? So foolish! Also... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

...the beauty that is being taken out of our cities, towns and parks will be greatly missed and never able to be comparably replaced! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

According to USA Today, there are more than 700 Confederate monuments installed in public areas across 31 states. Washington, D.C.; Lexington, Kentucky; Memphis, Tennessee; Birmingham, Alabama; and other places are taking steps to remove their monuments.

Baltimore quietly removed its remaining Confederate monuments Tuesday night in the wake of the Charlottesville incident. On Monday night, protesters tore down a Confederate monument in Durham, North Carolina.

Trump previously expressed worry about the removal of these statues during an unhinged press conference on Tuesday.

“You really do have to ask yourself, where does it stop?” Trump asked.

His tweets on the issue came after White House chief strategist Steve Bannon told The New York Times he thought Trump could win a battle with “the left” over the statues, arguing Trump’s rhetoric “connects with the American people about their history, culture and traditions.”