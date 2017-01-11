Donald Trump Won't Divest From His Business Interests, Opening Door To Years Of Ethics Conflicts

WASHINGTON ― President-elect Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he would place his two sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, in charge of his multibillion-dollar Trump Organization.

“My two sons, Don and Eric, are going to be running the company,” Trump said at a press conference in New York. “They are going to be running in a very professional manner. They’re not going to discuss it with me.”

Sheri Dillon, a financial adviser at Morgan Lewis Bockius, said at the event that Trump’s sons would have no contact with their father while he serves as president, and the company will appoint an ethics adviser to oversee any possible conflicts. The president-elect and his daughter Ivanka Trump will resign all positions in the Trump Organization, Dillon said.

Dillon added that the Trump Organization will not make any new foreign deals during his administration. The company will still pursue domestic deals.

The decision to put his two adult sons in charge of his company while the president-elect maintains a financial stake in the business will do little to alleviate concerns about the conflicts of interest he will face in office.

Norm Eisen, the top ethics adviser to President Barack Obama, laid out a simple test for Trump prior to the press conference.

“Is he turning it over all to the trustee or not?” Eisen said. “Clean break, blind trust or equivalent as every president has done for four decades. If he fails that test, he’s failing the presidency, he’s failing the American people, he’s failing the Constitution and failing all of us.”

Trump’s announcement falls far short of that standard. He will maintain a financial stake in his business, meaning that he will be subject to certain laws and constitutional provisions targeting financial conflicts of interest of the president of the United States.