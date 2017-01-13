Trevor Noah: Donald Trump Ran For President Just To Avoid His Sons

President-elect Donald Trump claims he’s dealing with potential conflicts of interest by handing his multibillion-dollar real estate and licensing company off to his two adult sons, Donald Jr. and Eric.

Trevor Noah suspects there’s a sinister reason why he’s doing it.

During Wednesday’s news conference, Trump said his sons would be running the company in a very professional manner, adding, “They’re not going to discuss it with me.”

Noah expressed skepticism Thursday on “The Daily Show.”

“They’re not going to discuss it with you for eight years?” Noah said. “What if the only reason Trump ran for president was so that he wouldn’t have to talk to his sons for four years? Maybe that’s the entire reason.”