You’ve likely never heard “Despacito” sung like this before.
President Donald Trump appears to belt out the Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee song of the summer (and the newly crowned most streamed track of all time) in a new auto-tuned mashup that’s going viral online.
YouTuber Maestro Ziikos spliced and diced several of Trump’s speeches to create the amusing clip, which has garnered more than 700,000 views in the last week.
Check it out in the clip above, and see how it compares to the original below:
And here’s the remix with Justin Bieber for all you Beliebers:
