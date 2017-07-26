COMEDY
07/26/2017 04:59 am ET

Watching Donald Trump Sing 'Despacito' Is Weirdly Mesmerizing

This will get you feeling some kind of way.

By Lee Moran

You’ve likely never heard “Despacito” sung like this before.

President Donald Trump appears to belt out the Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee song of the summer (and the newly crowned most streamed track of all time) in a new auto-tuned mashup that’s going viral online.

YouTuber Maestro Ziikos spliced and diced several of Trump’s speeches to create the amusing clip, which has garnered more than 700,000 views in the last week.

Check it out in the clip above, and see how it compares to the original below:

And here’s the remix with Justin Bieber for all you Beliebers:

Related Coverage

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Suggest a correction
Lee Moran Trends Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Donald Trump Science And Technology Entertainment Justin Bieber Luis Fonsi
Subscribe to the Entertainment email.
Home to your favorite fan theories and the best movie recs.
Watching Donald Trump Sing 'Despacito' Is Weirdly Mesmerizing

CONVERSATIONS