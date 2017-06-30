When you enter the Oval Office as president, what you eat is often put on display to the public. As the leader of our nation and a role model for some, it’s only natural to want to know all the mundane details. Unfortunately, the presidents of our pasts have not always had the best eating habits.

The Obama years made it feel like there was a shift in the way our nation was eating by the example they set forth. But then Donald Trump moved in, and it became clear all over again that healthy eating still has a long way to go.