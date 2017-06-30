TASTE
If You Are What You Eat, What Does That Make Donald Trump?

One thing's for sure, the president knows what he likes.

When you enter the Oval Office as president, what you eat is often put on display to the public. As the leader of our nation and a role model for some, it’s only natural to want to know all the mundane details. Unfortunately, the presidents of our pasts have not always had the best eating habits. 

Bill Clinton was known for his love of cheeseburgers. (Though he has since gone on a healthier route and adopted a mostly-vegan diet ― his doctor recently advised he eat salmon once a week.) George W. Bush was famous for his love of cheeseburger pizza, as well as peanut butter and potato chips.

We had a breath of fresh air with Barack Obama, who was a healthy eater.  Not only did he like to snack on almonds, but he also kept a bowl of apples close by when working at the White House. (He was also a fan of cheeseburgers, broccoli and trendy restaurants.) We can only imagine that Michelle Obama, who is a big proponent of healthy eating ― she had a garden put in at the White House and was invested in making kids’ school lunches healthier ― had a positive influence here. 

The Obama years made it feel like there was a shift in the way our nation was eating by the example they set forth. But then Donald Trump moved in, and it became clear all over again that healthy eating still has a long way to go.

Take a look at Trump’s favorite foods and see for yourself.

  • 1 Trump's gotta have his Lay's potato chips.
    Amarita via Getty Images
    Gone are the bowls of apples from the White House, and in came the Lay's potato chips when Trump moved in. It comes as no real surprise, since that was the same snack he liked stocked on his private jet as well.
  • 2 Trump loves his steaks well done.
    Stephen Lovekin via Getty Images
    Even though everyone knows that medium-rare is the best way to order a steak, Trump asks for his well done -- every time. “It would rock on the plate, it was so well done,” Anthony Senecal, Trump’s long-time butler, told The New York Times.
  • 3 When it comes to hamburgers, he likes those well done, too.
    DebbiSmirnoff via Getty Images
    Get out of here, medium-rare burgers. Trump doesn't want to see any red when he bites into his meat patty. That's right, Trump orders his burgers well done, just like his steak.
  • 4 And don't forget the ketchup.
    kajakiki via Getty Images
    Even when it comes to a $54 piece of dry-aged steak, Trump loves his ketchup.
  • 5 His love of meatloaf runs deep.
    LauriPatterson via Getty Images
    Not only does Trump love the meatloaf made by the White House kitchen -- he even insists others order it -- but he even likes it in a sandwich. He was filmed eating a meatloaf sandwich with Martha Stewart back in 2005, where he said it was his favorite sandwich.
  • 6 Trump is a big fan of McDonald's (among other fast food chains).
    PA Wire/PA Images
    Trump likes the Filet-O-Fish at McDonald's, as was revealed at a town hall, but that's not all. "The Big Macs are great. The Quarter Pounder. It's great stuff," he announced at the town hall. But the real reason he likes this chain -- along with KFC and Wendy's -- is for its cleanliness. And for this self-proclaimed germaphobe, that is everything.
  • 7 He adores really, REALLY beautiful chocolate cake.
    Trump loves chocolate cake so much -- well, not just any chocolate cake but the chocolate cake served at his Mar-a-Lago resort -- that he bragged about it while outlining the details of his decision to strike Syria. 
  • 8 Trump loves the taco bowls from Trump Tower Grill, of course.
    Trump loves him a good taco bowl. (We're just wondering where the lettuce is in that taco salad.)
  • 9 Cobb salad is his vegetable order of choice.
    TheCrimsonMonkey via Getty Images
    "He does eat salad. He'll eat like Cobb salad... he eats vegetables," a source close to Trump told Axios. Of course a cobb salad would be a natural choice for Trump, since it's mostly eggs, cheese, turkey and bacon.
  • 10 He eats with a knife and fork, even it's not necessary or convenient.
    Donald J Trump/Facebook
    Not only does Trump like to eat KFC fried chicken on his private jet with a knife and fork, but he also eats pizza that way, too.

