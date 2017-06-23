. @POTUS on why he wanted former FBI Dir. James Comey to believe there were tapes of their conversations pic.twitter.com/pCuibM5Z6k

President Donald Trump admitted this week that he did not tape his conversations with former FBI Director James Comey despite his earlier tweets suggesting he had. When asked why he did this in an interview that aired Friday, he offered the following perplexing explanation:

“When he found out that there may be tapes out there, whether it’s governmental tapes or anything else, I think his story may have changed,” Trump said in an interview alongside first lady Melania. “I mean, you’ll have to take a look at that, because then he has to tell what actually took place at the events.”

While we didn’t exactly follow his logic, “Fox & Friends” co-host Ainsley Earhardt ate it up.

“Smart,” she said.

“It wasn’t stupid, I can tell you that” he replied, adding, “You never know what’s out there but I didn’t tape and I don’t have any tapes.”

James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

He also seemed to resurface another one of his favorite unfounded claims, that former President Barack Obama’s administration spied on him, “doing all of this unmasking and surveillance.”

He first made clear that he didn’t have tapes on Thursday afternoon, when he admitted that “with all of the recently reported electronic surveillance, intercepts, unmasking and illegal leaking of information, I have no idea … whether there are ‘tapes’ or recordings of my conversations with James Comey, but I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings.”