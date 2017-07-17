POLITICS
Trump Plays In A Fire Truck And The Photos Don't Disappoint

The president checked out "Made In America" products -- and photographers were there.

President Donald Trump checked out some sweet big-kid toys on Monday as part of his administration’s “Made In America” week featuring U.S.-made bulldozers, baseball bats and fire trucks.

Trump hopped into a fire truck made by Wisconsin-based Pierce Manufacturing, and this gem of a photo resulted.

President Donald Trump examines a fire truck from Wisconsin-based manufacturer Pierce on the South Lawn during a 'Made in America' product showcase event at the White House.

The photo is reminiscent of an image from earlier in the year, when the president hopped aboard a big-rig truck, sending the internet into a frenzy. 

See more photos of the president checking out American products below. 

    President Donald Trump seems to like the view from a fire truck made by Wisconsin-based Pierce Manufacturing as Vice President Mike Pence looks on during "Made In America" week.
    Trump gives the thumbs-up from the fire truck cab.
    Trump admires a wheel loader made by Caterpillar.
    Trump grips a Marucci baseball bat.
    Trump models a Stetson cowboy hat.
    Trump checks out a boat made by Hinckley Yachts.

