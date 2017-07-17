Trump Plays In A Fire Truck And The Photos Don't Disappoint

President Donald Trump checked out some sweet big-kid toys on Monday as part of his administration’s “Made In America” week featuring U.S.-made bulldozers, baseball bats and fire trucks.
Trump hopped into a fire truck made by Wisconsin-based Pierce Manufacturing, and this gem of a photo resulted.
The photo is reminiscent of an image from earlier in the year, when the president hopped aboard a big-rig truck, sending the internet into a frenzy.
See more photos of the president checking out American products below.
-
OLIVIER DOULIERY via Getty Images
President Donald Trump seems to like the view from a fire truck made by Wisconsin-based Pierce Manufacturing as Vice President Mike Pence looks on during "Made In America" week.
-
OLIVIER DOULIERY via Getty Images
Trump gives the thumbs-up from the fire truck cab.
-
Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images
Trump admires a wheel loader made by Caterpillar.
-
OLIVIER DOULIERY via Getty Images
Trump grips a Marucci baseball bat.
-
Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images
Trump models a Stetson cowboy hat.
-
Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images
Trump checks out a boat made by Hinckley Yachts.
CONVERSATIONS