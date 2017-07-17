Trump Plays In A Fire Truck And The Photos Don't Disappoint

President Donald Trump checked out some sweet big-kid toys on Monday as part of his administration’s “Made In America” week featuring U.S.-made bulldozers, baseball bats and fire trucks.

Trump hopped into a fire truck made by Wisconsin-based Pierce Manufacturing, and this gem of a photo resulted.

OLIVIER DOULIERY via Getty Images President Donald Trump examines a fire truck from Wisconsin-based manufacturer Pierce on the South Lawn during a 'Made in America' product showcase event at the White House.

The photo is reminiscent of an image from earlier in the year, when the president hopped aboard a big-rig truck, sending the internet into a frenzy.

See more photos of the president checking out American products below.