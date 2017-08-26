Twitter users are calling out President Donald Trump for announcing a raft of controversial measures on Friday night, just as Hurricane Harvey was closing in on the Texas coast.
Hundreds of tweeters have accused Trump of using the life-threatening weather event, which has seen tens of thousands of people fleeing the Gulf Coast, as a “political cover” to deflect attention away from his actions.
Late Friday, Trump signed a memo which bans transgender individuals from newly enlisting in the military and pardoned Joe Arpaio, the former sheriff of Maricopa County in Arizona who has a history of racist actions, via Twitter:
Sebastian Gorka, one of the Trump’s most controversial advisers, also quit the White House.
Each of those political developments would usually make headlines by themselves, and so tweeters were keen to ensure that they weren’t forgotten about because of the devastating Category 4 storm.
Here’s a sampling of the reactions so far:
