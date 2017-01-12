WASHINGTON ― A handful of Democratic members of Congress are planning to boycott President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, saying they can’t bring themselves to welcome a man to the White House who ran such a divisive and prejudiced campaign.
“I will not be celebrating or honoring an incoming president who rode racism, sexism, xenophobia and bigotry to the White House,” Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) said Thursday.
“He called women ‘pigs,’ stoked Islamophobia and attacked a Gold Star family. He mocked a disabled reporter and appealed to people’s worst instincts. I cannot in good conscience attend an inauguration that would celebrate this divisive approach to governance,” Lee said. “On Inauguration Day, I will not be celebrating. I will be organizing and preparing for resistance.”
Similarly, Rep. Luis Gutierrez (D-Ill.) is skipping the ceremony and planning to take part in a massive protest against Trump the next day, the Women’s March on Washington. He said it’s not about being a sore loser because a Republican won the presidency. It’s more personal.
“I went to George Bush’s inauguration, and I work with Republicans all the time,” Gutierrez said Tuesday on the House floor. “But this is different. I never thought George Bush was trying to make my own country hostile toward me, personally. To my wife. To my daughters.”
Other lawmakers planning to boycott include Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.), who wrote on his Facebook page that he cannot “sit passively and politely applaud” as the country enters “a dark and very dangerous political chapter,” and Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.), who told her local paper it doesn’t sit right with her to celebrate Trump.
“I support the peaceful transition of power,” Clark said, “but I don’t feel that I need to attend the pageantry associated with and for this president.”
Also on HuffPost
How will Donald Trump’s first 100 days impact YOU? Subscribe, choose the community that you most identify with or want to learn more about and we’ll send you the news that matters most once a week throughout Trump’s first 100 days in office. Learn more