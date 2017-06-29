Donald Trump Insults 'Morning Joe's' Mika Brzezinski

Just when we thought the man-child commander-in-chief couldn’t stoop any lower, today Donald Trump has insulted “Morning Joe” co-host, Mika Brzezinski.

Brzezinski’s comment that unleashed the Donald’s fury?

On last Friday’s episode of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Brzezinski had this to say:

But I will say you can do some work reading history, and reading books about how dictatorships happen, the development of very negative forces taking over. And what you are seeing is either this, happening right now, or someone who's not well. There's very few options.

Trump shot back on Twitter, in typical crude and tactless Trump fashion, attacking Brzezinski and Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough.

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

...to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

Brzezinski fired back with this hilarious cereal brand:

Brzezinski’s comment about Trump either wanting to turn America into a dictatorship or being mentally ill, I believe, is right on the money.

Why is the President of the United States acting like a petulant 8-year-old child? Why is he ceaselessly attacking the media? Is he trying to turn America into a dictatorship, or is he simply mentally ill?

Additionally, I find it beyond disturbing that the President of the United States would publicly insult somebody in such a fashion. The GOP ought to be ashamed of themselves for supporting such a thin-skinned and totally reckless candidate, who always believes in hitting his critics “below the belt.”

Today, on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom,” White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders dismissed Trump’s totally unpresidential behavior as justified!

Said Sanders:

This is a president who fights fire with fire. And certainly will not be allowed to be bullied by a liberal media and the liberal elites within the media or Hollywood or anywhere else.

This is unbelievable. Donald Trump has turned the White House into a mockery, a circus. And his feckless staff are very clearly enabling him.