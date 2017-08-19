Donald Trump is From New York and That Matters

The Confederacy is rising but its leader hails from New York City, not Mississippi. Donald Trump whistles Dixie with perfect pitch, having never had a Southerner teach it to him. That irony should signal to us all that while the North never took up arms in rebellion, it certainly marches to the same cadence of white supremacy as those who did. Donald Trump is a modern day Confederate if we’ve ever seen one; his New York roots suggest people of color are vulnerable to white supremacists in power not just in Dixie but Manhattan, Boston and Chicago, too.

A massive riot in 1863 left many blacks lynched and over 100 others killed. Hundreds of blacks were forced to flee the city. That riot was not in Birmingham or Charleston but New York City. The city was filled with angry white men, lashing out at a government that sought to draft them to serve in a war increasingly framed as an abolitionist crusade. That same anger engulfed the men of the 128th Illinois Volunteer Infantry Regiment who, after the Emancipation Proclamation, deserted en masse rather than fight for black freedom. The 128th was not alone. This is the heritage of the North in which Donald Trump was shaped and it lives today.

The New York Donald Trump calls home was the incubator of the modern drug war. John Ehrlichman, who served as President Richard Nixon’s domestic policy chief, conceded that the drug war was a tool to terrorize and subjugate blacks. The blueprint from which the federal and other state governments constructed this “New Jim Crow” came directly from New York’s Governor Nelson Rockefeller. Mandatory minimums for drug dealers and addicts were creations of his administration, not George Wallace’s. Rockefeller also adopted “stop and frisk” along with “no-knock” laws to strengthen the power of law enforcement, undoubtedly against people of color. This is the public policy context Donald Trump knew as a young man. The dog whistle politics he employed during his campaign should not have been terribly surprising — he learned to whistle Dixie long before the Republic primaries.

History is always written by the victors and as such, we have been taught a sanitized version of it in which the North fought for black liberation and consequently, racial attitudes differ sharply from those in the South. But black people have long been acquainted with the realities above the Mason-Dixon line. That which we have always known to exist occasionally surfaces for the outside world to see: Dr. King’s experience in Chicago and the fight over school busing in Boston are fine examples. It is only because the North did not codify its bigotry in the same way the South did that we have failed to discern it when parents were not actively protesting the integration of schools or when Dr. King was not being assaulted as he marched for fair housing. Codified or not, it lives and it carries real impact for vulnerable people.