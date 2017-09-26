This past weekend, over 250 National Football League players protested President Donald Trump’s referring to other players who kneel for the national anthem as sons of bitches and urging for them to be fired. It was yet another example of Trump using rhetoric to keep Americans divided. From the “fine people” (white supremacists) on “both sides” in Charlottesville, to his earlier campaign rhetoric on Mexicans being rapists and every comment in between, President Trump has continued to divide and distract us from seeing his own shortcomings and inability to lead the country effectively. Despite his repeated efforts to drum up his base and stir racial animosity, Donald Trump is losing, but we’re not winning yet.

All day Sunday and on Monday night, NFL players, law enforcement officers, military members, and NFL owners stood in solidarity against Donald Trump’s rhetoric. Some teams did not walk on to the field during the anthem, some locked arms, and of course some kneeled, including Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. All of these individuals may have had differing opinions about standing for the flag, but they did take a stand against their league and the country overall being divided. Even Donald Trump’s “friends” such as Tom Brady and New England Patriots owner Bob Kraft spoke out against Trump’s incendiary comments. Some NFL owners who voted for and financially supported Trump also stood with their players. When owners of NASCAR (who receives government money) threatened to fire drivers and staff who boycott the anthem, racing legend Dale Earnhardt, Jr. stated his disagreement with NASCAR’s position citing President John F. Kennedy who said “Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable.” Lastly, we have seen for the first time, a Major League Baseball player kneel during the anthem. These acts by individuals that either are conservative or represent organizations that are conservative leaning are highlighting one fact—Donald Trump is losing.

From many parts of the country, people are taking a stand, saying enough is enough. More and more people are fed up with his act. They are tired of him singling out Americans or those in America to make broader political statements, such as his continued propping up of the military and law enforcement as beacons of American patriotism who need to be venerated. Bob Costas, among others have pointed out that members of the military and law enforcement do not own the license on patriotism, citing that Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Susan B. Anthony were also patriots along with America’s teachers, preachers, and other Americans engaged in service. While I applaud the actions of those taking a stand against Trump’s rhetoric, this moment does not yet reflect the substantive change we need to see in America today. Let’s look at three simple examples.

1. The President called women bitches and it was rarely covered in the news

Most coverage over the weekend focused on Trump’s racially-suggestive rhetoric and a debate about the flag and kneeling. Few commentators apparently took no exception with Donald trump referring to the mothers of NFL athletes as bitches. Moreover, he made that statement in the Bible belt conservative state of Alabama, yet the applause was thunderous and led to chants of “USA.” What this reveals is that America’s ongoing normalization of misogyny. From our music and film to inadequate responses to sexual assault on campus and the still primitive views on women in politics & leadership that too many of us possess, we are all too comfortable denigrating women. For Trump, it is just another example in his long history of misogyny, highlighted by the “Access Hollywood” video where he said he loves to grab women by their crotches and start kissing them. A noted misogynist is our commander-in-chief.

2. Colin Kaepernick still does not have a job in the NFL

The original issue over kneeling started with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick who stated that he respects servicemen and law enforcement, but was frustrated by the racial injustice still demonstrated in multiple ways in America such as the police shootings of unarmed black people. While many owners demonstrated solidarity against what Trump said, they are still also against Kaepernick having a job in the NFL. As noted ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith stated on the Joe Madison Show, Kaepernick is good enough now to start on five teams and be a back up for at least thirty-one teams. All NFL personnel who participated in some form of anti-Trump protest or show of solidarity stated that they believe in free speech, yet Kaepernick does has been whiteballed because of his exercising of free speech. Kaepernick does not have a right to a job in the NFL, but the hypocrisy of NFL owners kneeling or locking arms represents the height of hypocrisy.

3. Too many (often unarmed) black people are still being killed by police

Since Kaepernick started his protest, close to 300 black people have been killed by the police. In many of these cases, the individual killed was unarmed and the ages range from children to senior citizens. In light of this, Trump has asked policemen to be more aggressive in dealing with people they arrest and Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been overly aggressive in giving more freedoms to law enforcement officers to act with impunity.