Donald Trump is not a Nazi (is he?)

By Clifton Jolly and Robert Rees

Graphic by Bobby Rees

Mitläufer (n.)* German word for a public person believed to support—by word or action—radical political opinions or parties. Popularized during West German denazification.

We are weeks past Charlottesville, after which many pundits spoke of Donald Trump “redeeming” himself by “just watching what he says” during his visits to hurricane-ravaged Texas and Louisiana. And mostly he did.

But while Donald Trump seeks to hide behind language (or the absence of it), words have a way of catching up with him. They do, and they will.

The evils of Nazi Germany were so grave and the collaboration of the German people so pervasive that a new vocabulary was discovered to describe individuals not personally involved in the atrocities of WWII, but whose ambivalence or arguments supported the actors: Mitläuferr.

The words Donald Trump read reluctantly from his teleprompter are:

"Racism is evil -- and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans."

The words he spoke from his heart are:

“You had people that were very fine people on both sides. You had a group on one side that was bad, and you had a group on the other side that was also very violent.”

Perhaps not a neo-Nazi himself, but definitely a Mitläuferr.

Andrew Anglin, editor of the white supremacist website Daily Stormer, proudly said Trump “outright refused to disavow” the fascist demonstrators. “When reporters were screaming at him about White Nationalism, he just walked out of the room.” An associate of Anglin’s said, “Trump’s comments were good. He didn't attack us. He just said the nation should come together. Nothing specific against us.”

We aren’t persuaded Trump is smart enough to have planned all of these collaborations—although we do believe he would have been happy to give Texas a hurricane had he anticipated the good it might do him—but he does appear to be the perfect devolution of the ego required so quickly to put himself at the center of even an actual storm.

This keen sense of what makes for publicity and public distraction is in Trump a kind of evil genius. He latched onto the birther movement because the conspiracy theory attracted him. He invented the minority threats of Mexicans and Syrians because he knew there was a minority the invented threat would alarm. he pardoned Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio on a Friday night because he “assumed the ratings would be far higher than they would be normally.” And if he can get away with harvesting neo-Nazi support by generalizing them as “good people,” he will.

What is most dangerous to the Republic is not only the real and increasing threat to minorities, but the growing sense of impotence felt by the majority. No president has had more detractors more willing to believe him guilty, and no detractors have been more immediately ineffective in accomplishing the end of his authority.

This impotence separating alarm from action is partly due to the decency and sense of balance most of us feel, even when confronting villainy. We recall the many who argued against “hysterical” comparisons of Trump’s “eccentricities of style” with fascism or Nazi historical analogues. After all, we’re all basically good people. Or as Trump clarifies, we are "good people on both sides," Nazi or not.

That’s why we need either to be able to agree that Trump facilitates extremism of various kinds (certainly including neo-Nazis), or we need to learn to pronounce Mitläuferr. (We cannot, so we will stick with a minimum definition of his sympathies, rhetoric, desires, and behavior as alt-right neo-fascist.)

Trump intends for us to be defeated by ambiguity and our hesitancy to extreme pronouncements. And we have been. Every time one of his surrogates denies the obvious, we wonder: Could anyone mean so many unlikely things so often without meaning unlikely things sometimes? And the answer is simply, “Yes! Trump relentlessly and consistently lies, and his surrogates and the Senators and Congressman and good people who support him have agreed to permit the lies.” To call anyone a “good person” who for whatever reason consented to march with the groups chanting “Jews will not replace us!” and “Blood and soil!” is to give cover to “good people” on Trump’s side of the divide who associate with Nazis. Mitläuferr.

Which was the fatal flaw in German society. There were not initially too many Nazis in Germany. There were too many “good people”—ordinary citizens prepared to permit Nazis; too many people who had been raised in an anti-Semitic society permissive of racist rhetoric and retrenching to a time when the fault was not believed to be in ourselves but…in not having a wall.

When our ability to distinguish between simple right and wrong is diminished by political motive, we are on a track already traveled by pre-Wehrmacht Germany for the intolerable to become tolerable, then fashionable. And as Hilde Schramm, recipient of the Moses Mendelssohn prize and daughter of Nazi war criminal Albert Speer contends, we are responsible not only for what we have done, but also for what we have “not done.”

The code for such moral compromise and sins of omission is “refusing to be politically correct,” when all that is being asked is honesty, the rejection of petty coercion, and the courage to describe the slovenly, stupid slander and abuse Trump tweets upon anyone who presumes to oppose or disappoint him.

When we no longer can distinguish between the groups swinging brickbats and the people being beaten; when we can't tell the difference between the ones shouting "Jews will not replace us" and the Jewish protestors; when we give cover for "good people" to march with Nazis to protect statues; when we fail to even understand what “blood and soil” refers to, we permit a foundation to be laid for the destruction of the Republic.

And that, more than any dealings Trump probably had with Russians or his inability sincerely to empathize with flood victims more than he is impressed by his own popularity, is why Donald Trump is a traitor to American values, American interests, and the American vision of a City on a Hill. And that City should shine the light of liberty rather than cast a shadow of hate mongering, suspicion, and self-interest.

That self-interest—so powerful that no endorsement is too terrible to be permitted—is Trump’s blindness. Except when he hungers for our applause, he is blind and indifferent to us. Most of us are not rich or powerful. Nor do we own buildings and golf courses. Most of us don’t believe there are good people represented by the anachronism of the KKK and the growing threat of neo-Nazi hatemongers. Most true Americans tell the truth rather than inventing alternate truths, are respecters of diversity and minorities, don’t believe in the perversions of sexual assault and stalking. And, like the citizens of Houston, most of us believe in uniting to help our neighbors rather than considering every event, however tragic, in service to the ego of Donald Trump.

We are the people who still believe we are a City on a Hill.