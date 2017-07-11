Twitter Is Having A Field Day Making Fun Of Donald Trump Jr.'s Emails

Twitter is really Putin the hurt on Donald Trump Jr.
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump’s eldest son tweeted images of a June 2016 email exchange that show he was contacted about setting up a meeting with a “Russian government attorney” who could provide incriminating information about Hilary Clinton.
“This is obviously very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump,” music promoter Rob Goldstone wrote in one email.
Trump Jr. replied, “If it’s what you say I love it.”
Trump Jr. tweeted the images of the exchange, which boasts the subject line “Russia - Clinton - private and confidential.” He stated that he released the emails “in order to be totally transparent.”
Trump Jr. posted the images of his emails just as The New York Times published a story describing them. An editor from the Times confirmed that Trump Jr. posted his emails after he was informed about the Times’ story.
Needless to say, the tweeted emails are excellent fodder for some pretty stellar jokes – and Twitter definitely delivered.
Here are some of the best:
