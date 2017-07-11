Twitter Is Having A Field Day Making Fun Of Donald Trump Jr.'s Emails

Twitter is really Putin the hurt on Donald Trump Jr.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump’s eldest son tweeted images of a June 2016 email exchange that show he was contacted about setting up a meeting with a “Russian government attorney” who could provide incriminating information about Hilary Clinton.

“This is obviously very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump,” music promoter Rob Goldstone wrote in one email.

Trump Jr. replied, “If it’s what you say I love it.”

Here's my statement and the full email chain pic.twitter.com/x050r5n5LQ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2017

Trump Jr. tweeted the images of the exchange, which boasts the subject line “Russia - Clinton - private and confidential.” He stated that he released the emails “in order to be totally transparent.”

Trump Jr. posted the images of his emails just as The New York Times published a story describing them. An editor from the Times confirmed that Trump Jr. posted his emails after he was informed about the Times’ story.

Needless to say, the tweeted emails are excellent fodder for some pretty stellar jokes – and Twitter definitely delivered.

Here are some of the best:

DON JR: ok so I hav this email, it says i did it



LAWYER: damn, ok. just don't show anyone



DON JR [lookin up from twitter]: don't b mad — KRANG T. NELSON (@KrangTNelson) July 11, 2017

[Don Jr. points gun at bank teller]



DC Establishment: "Let's not jump to conclusions. He could be returning the gun to its rightful owner." — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) July 11, 2017

The Don Jr. emails are like if OJ Simpson's book were "I DID IT. SO. YOU'RE OBSESSED. LIKE, WHY ARE YOU STILL LOOKING AT ME LIKE THAT?" — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) July 11, 2017

CNN: Don Jr. colluded with Russia!

MSNBC: Email proof of Russian collusion!

FOX NEWS: *loop of ronald reagan getting haircuts with no audio* — Sam Grittner (@SamGrittner) July 11, 2017

Don Jr. reading his Russia emails pic.twitter.com/XtUgrSHbvb — Will Presti (@WillPresti) July 11, 2017

sad we won't get to see Spicer argue that Don Jr. was only tangentially involved in the Trump family for a very limited period of time — Simon Maloy (@SimonMaloy) July 11, 2017

Fox: There's no collusion.



Don Jr: I colluded. Like, I literally did the textbook definition of that.



Fox: Collusion is...good? — Evan DeSimone (@Smorgasboredom) July 11, 2017

Don Jr takes a first stab at lawyering. pic.twitter.com/n9xq33HDqD — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) July 11, 2017

What Don Jr. just did is the equivalent of if Richard Nixon had released the 18 minutes of deleted WH tape and declared they vindicated him. — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) July 11, 2017

To: Don Jr

From: Svetlana Spyface

Dear Don:

we will for helping you with much illegal spy. No?



From: Don Jr



Cool, let's do the illegal! — Erin 🎶Gloria🎶 Ryan (@morninggloria) July 11, 2017

Who knew Don Jr. was a '90s bitch? pic.twitter.com/DT9HDV1ku2 — Ira Madison III (@ira) July 11, 2017