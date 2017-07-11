Donald Trump Jr. Responds To Russia Email Bombshell

Donald Trump Jr. on Tuesday responded to a report that he was told a meeting to obtain information damaging to his father’s presidential campaign rival Hillary Clinton was part of a Russian government effort to help his father’s candidacy.

Media & Dems are extremely invested in the Russia story. If this nonsense meeting is all they have after a yr, I understand the desperation! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2017

Trump Jr.’s tweet followed a bombshell New York Times article published Monday evening reporting President Donald Trump’s eldest son was told in an email that a June 2016 meeting with a Kremlin-linked lawyer related to intelligence gathered by the Russian government to aid his father.

U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded the Russian government meddled in the election to benefit Trump. A special counsel appointed by the Justice Department and congressional committees are investigating whether the Trump campaign colluded in the effort.

Monday’s revelations followed reporting on Saturday that Trump Jr. had met in June 2016 with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya. The meeting was also attended by Trump Jr.’s brother-in-law, Jared Kushner, and then-campaign manager Paul Manafort. Trump Jr. over the weekend admitted that he had agreed to the meeting after being promised compromising information on Hillary Clinton, but said Veselnitskaya had little to offer.

He defended his decision Monday on Twitter, arguing he wouldn’t be the first person on a campaign to attend a meeting to hear opposition research.

Obviously I'm the first person on a campaign to ever take a meeting to hear info about an opponent... went nowhere but had to listen. https://t.co/ccUjL1KDEa — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 10, 2017