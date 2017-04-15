Donald Trump Jr. Is Delighted To Be Labeled 'Very Fake News'

At last. Donald Trump Jr. tweeted a photo of himself poolside giving two thumbs up and sporting a bright green T-shirt reading “Very Fake News.” Looks about right.

Then there was the explanation that turned everything upside down. “I’m going to have to buy 5-10,000 of these to pass around to our buddies in the #MSM. In the meantime I’ll model it for them,” he tweeted.

I'm going to have to buy 5-10,000 of these to pass around to our buddies in the #MSM. In the meantime I'll model it for them😂. #yourewelcome pic.twitter.com/Hnn3Z5Pspm — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 15, 2017

You’re no model, one reader tweeted back.