Donald Trump Jr. Is Delighted To Be Labeled 'Very Fake News'

At last. Donald Trump Jr. tweeted a photo of himself poolside giving two thumbs up and sporting a bright green T-shirt reading “Very Fake News.” Looks about right.
Then there was the explanation that turned everything upside down. “I’m going to have to buy 5-10,000 of these to pass around to our buddies in the #MSM. In the meantime I’ll model it for them,” he tweeted.
You’re no model, one reader tweeted back.
The wearing of the shirt was not apparently sparked by a gripe about a specific mainstream media story that stuck the Trumps — yet again — as “fake news.” But America’s mainstream media are pretty much a constant target of the family, Breitbart News and, ah, Russia Today.
SUBSCRIBE TO & FOLLOW POLITICS
How will Trump’s administration impact you? Learn more
Newsletter
CONVERSATIONS