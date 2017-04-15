POLITICS
04/15/2017 11:23 pm ET | Updated 5 hours ago

Donald Trump Jr. Is Delighted To Be Labeled 'Very Fake News'

Oh, wait, he thinks he's a "model" for the media.

By Mary Papenfuss

At last. Donald Trump Jr. tweeted a photo of himself poolside giving two thumbs up and sporting a bright green T-shirt reading “Very Fake News.” Looks about right.

Then there was the explanation that turned everything upside down. “I’m going to have to buy 5-10,000 of these to pass around to our buddies in the #MSM. In the meantime I’ll model it for them,” he tweeted.

You’re no model, one reader tweeted back.

The wearing of the shirt was not apparently sparked by a gripe about a specific mainstream media story that stuck the Trumps — yet again — as “fake news.” But America’s mainstream media are pretty much a constant target of the family, Breitbart News and, ah, Russia Today.

Related Coverage

Suggest a correction
Mary Papenfuss Trends reporter, The Huffington Post

MORE:

Donald Trump Twitter Media Fake News Donald Trump Jr

CONVERSATIONS

Donald Trump Jr. Is Delighted To Be Labeled 'Very Fake News'